Johnson & Wales University Nursing Receives Full Accreditation from Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)

Students in classes at Johnson & Wales University Students in classes at Johnson & Wales University JWU Nursing students practice on patient in classroom.

First Cohort of Students Achieve 100 Percent First-Time NCLEX Pass Rate

This accreditation affirms the academic quality of our program, advances our commitment to a robust Health and Wellness degree offering, and helps address Rhode Island’s healthcare workforce needs” — Maura Iversen, dean, College of Health and Wellness at Johnson & Wales

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson & Wales University’s new Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program offered at both Providence, RI and Charlotte, NC campuses, has received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), a national recognition that affirms the program’s quality, rigor and real-world readiness."Achieving national accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nurse Education (CCNE) demonstrates JWU and the ABSN Program’s dedication and commitment to providing the high-quality, evidence-based and experiential education needed to prepare our future nursing professionals,” said David Hudson, D.N.P., RN, JWU’s chief nursing officer and director of the Nursing Program at JWU Charlotte.“This accreditation from CCNE further affirms the academic quality of our program, advances JWU’s commitment to a robust Health and Wellness degree offering, and helps address Rhode Island’s healthcare workforce needs,” said Dr. Maura Daly Iversen, dean of the College of Health and Wellness at Johnson & Wales.The program’s initial success was additionally confirmed by the 100 percent first-time pass rate of the inaugural cohort of ABSN students on the Providence Campus on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).“We’re incredibly proud that our first cohort achieved a first-time 100 percent NCLEX pass rate, which speaks volumes about the commitment and the strength of our students and faculty,” said Kiley Medeiros, Ph.D., RN, director of the nursing program at JWU Providence. “Our CCNE accreditation confirms what our students, faculty and clinical partners already know — that JWU is delivering a rigorous, hands-on nursing education that prepares graduates to lead with skill, compassion and confidence.”Johnson & Wales University received approval for its nursing program in October 2022 from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education and in May 2023 from the North Carolina Board of Nursing. The first cohort for the program enrolled in the fall of 2023 on the Providence campus. The inaugural class at the JWU Charlotte campus will graduate in August 2025. The accelerated, four-semester program is intended to be a secondary degree program for students who already hold a bachelor’s degree. Learn more about the program at www.jwu.edu . The JWU ABSN program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education ( http://www.ccneaccreditation.org ).About JWUFounded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 8,000 graduate, undergraduate and online students at its campuses in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina. An innovative educational leader, the university offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in arts and sciences, business, food innovation, hospitality, nutrition, and health and wellness. It also offers undergraduate programs in culinary arts, dietetics and design. JWU’s unique model provides students with the personalized attention, academic expertise and industry connections that inspire professional success and personal growth. The time students spend at JWU is nothing short of transformative, as demonstrated by career outcomes, expected earnings and economic mobility rankings. The university’s impact is global, with alumni in 125 countries pursuing careers worldwide. For more information, visit jwu.edu.

JWU Charlotte Nursing Program

