HiCast Sports Network Debuts New Mobile Livestream Solution for UA Next Prospect Tour Events Powered by Baseball Factory

Successful Showcases of new cellular-powered coverage for showcase and tournament organizers

We’re excited to expand our offering to meet the livestream and VOD needs of tournament organizers, leagues, colleges, etc. This makes youth sporting event coverage accessible anywhere it’s needed.” — Stephanie Calabrese, HiCast Sports Network Co-Founder and COO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiCast Sports Network deployed its new mobile livestream solution, blending plug-and-play, cellular-powered video cameras with its professional-grade video streaming platform for the first time at select UA Next Prospect Tour Powered by Baseball Factory events at JetBlue Park at Fenway South (Aug. 1-3) and The Ripken Experience Myrtle Beach (Aug. 15-17). The Ripken Experience Myrtle Beach already has HiCast’s permanent system installed, and additional views for batter close-ups were added showcasing the new plug-and-play mobile cameras for this event.This marks a pivotal milestone for the company, as the demand for high-quality, accessible event footage for scouting and player development continues to grow. HiCast’s new solution makes it possible to capture youth and amateur sporting events at any location; rugged, weather-proof, and portable. HiCast pre-programs cameras so they can be easily set up on tripods or mounted to poles for an event and taken down easily for setup at the next event location.“While we successfully partner with more than 35 youth sports venues across the US, providing fixed installations of our video network and coverage for all of their events, we’re excited to expand our offering to meet the needs of tournament organizers, leagues and colleges who need quality livestream and VOD coverage for their events at a variety of locations,” Stephanie Calabrese, HiCast Sports Network Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer said. “This makes youth sporting event coverage accessible anywhere it’s needed and provides our partners with opportunities for growth through revenue share from subscription sales and advertising.”HiCast also supports the Baseball Factory and Ripken Baseball with delivery of digital video ads promoting the UA Next Prospect Tour across Ripken Baseball venues covered in the HiCast Sports Network. This cross-marketing approach fuels player nominations and event visibility, helping athletes and their families discover new opportunities for development and exposure.“HiCast live video coverage at our events has enhanced the experience for these athletes, their parents, coaches and our staff as we focus on the development and exposure of these top-tier players,” said Steve Bernhardt, Baseball Factory Vice President of Baseball Operations. “HiCast has provided high-quality video with no stress on our staff, allowing participants and staff to share highlights immediately with coaches and scouts.”The HiCast mobile livestream solution also delivers reliable video coverage for venues and fields with limited or no wired internet access. This technology will expand HiCast’s coverage of the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach to include off-site fields for the upcoming Labor Day Beach Bash baseball tournament. HiCast continues to build partnerships with venues, tournament organizers, leagues, and colleges nationwide.To learn more about the HiCast mobile livestream solution or schedule an interview, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559. Or see a live demonstration at ABCA (American Baseball Coaches Association) January 8-11, 2026.Video to Feature: https://vimeo.com/1111045137

