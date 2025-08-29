Attorney General James Stops Dismantling of AmeriCorps Programs

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James secured a major victory after the federal government resumed funding for AmeriCorps programs that support the work of over 200,000 volunteers nationwide. The resumption of funding is the result of a lawsuit filed in April by Attorney General James and a coalition of 24 states shortly after the Trump administration canceled approximately 80 percent of AmeriCorps grants and began placing hundreds of staff on administrative leave. The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) agreed to release over $184 million in funding, including $14.7 million for projects in New York, ensuring volunteers and staff will be paid for this year’s projects and work will continue into the next federal fiscal year.

“This is an important victory for the dedicated AmeriCorps volunteers across the country and the communities they serve each and every day,” said Attorney General James. “For decades, AmeriCorps has provided critical programs that provide education, health care, and other vital services to those in need. Thanks to the hard work of this coalition, that work will now continue.”

AmeriCorps has operated since 1993 as an independent federal agency, supporting more than 200,000 unpaid members and volunteers each year who serve in communities throughout the country. These members operate disaster relief, anti-poverty, education, environmental protection, community health, and veterans’ programs in every state. For the current fiscal year, Congress appropriated over $1.2 billion for AmeriCorps to support these services. While AmeriCorps directly administers several volunteer programs, most of its funds support programs operated by state and local governments, nonprofits, universities, and other organizations.

In New York, the Commission on National and Community Service administers dozens of AmeriCorps programs statewide. AmeriCorps members in New York provide a range of critical services at more than 300 locations throughout the state, including tutoring and mentor services for students, housing assistance and legal services, environmental restoration, support for veterans and military families, opioid addiction services, and much more.

In June, Attorney General James and the coalition secured a court order stopping the Trump administration’s policies to close AmeriCorps programs and requiring the reinstatement of thousands of volunteers nationwide. On July 23, Attorney General James joined the coalition in filing an amended lawsuit challenging OMB’s attempt to gut AmeriCorps programs. When their response for these actions was due in court on August 28, OMB and AmeriCorps instead agreed to fully release the previously withheld funds. This relief means that service programs across the country will be protected from the administration’s devastating attempted cuts.

Joining Attorney General James in this effort are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, along with the states of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.