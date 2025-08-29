Concierge Auctions Announces $185M+ Lineup for Live Global Sales in Hong Kong

Top properties from around the world to be auctioned live over the course of two days at one of the firm's most anticipated auction events this year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions presents its Hong Kong Global Sale lineup featuring luxury properties across North America and Asia, including marquee properties in Santa Fe, Aspen, Tokyo, and Coronado, totaling over $300 million in luxury real estate. Bidding will close live over two days at separate venues: September 18 at The Upper House in Hong Kong and September 19 at Sotheby's Maison.

Day One - 18 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong

3 The Point, Coronado, San Diego Bay, California

An extraordinary sanctuary where contemporary sophistication meets waterfront living on San Diego Bay. This architectural masterpiece features floor-to-ceiling windows, a crown jewel rooftop deck, 95-foot and 60-foot private deep-water docks, and smart home automation.

Originally listed for US$37.5 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Ericca Woodruff, Brittany Hahn Games, and Steve Games of Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$15 million–US$23 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Spearhead Media.

1469 Sunshine Lane, Southlake, Texas

A fully automated smart estate on nearly four gated acres featuring a palatial 31,000-square-foot residence with state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos music studio, full basketball court, bowling alley, and performing stage.

Originally listed for US$22.95 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Michael Hershenberg and Brad Cook of Real Broker, LLC, with starting bids anticipated up to US$15 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Full Package Media.

Moonshot Ranch | 910 White Star Drive, Aspen, Colorado

A 10-acre equestrian estate positioned 12 minutes from downtown Aspen with panoramic views of the Elk Mountain Range. Features eight bedrooms, ten baths, fenced pastures, riding arena, and eight-stall barn.

Originally listed for US$45 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass Broker, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$20 million–US$30 million.

Swan Manor | 1 Swan Place, Nissequogue, Gold Coast, New York

A Stanford White-designed masterpiece on nine secluded acres with Long Island Sound panoramas. Three distinct residences totaling over 22,000 square feet with 14 bedrooms, resort-style indoor pool pavilion, professional tennis court, and cascading stone waterfall.

Originally listed for US$20 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Kyle Roskot and Michael Smith of The Agency Northshore NY, with starting bids anticipated at US$6 million-plus.

400 Hillview Road, Wimberley, Texas

Two exquisite homes on 4.43 acres creating a resort-style compound overlooking Wimberley Valley. Over 8,000 square feet with nine bedrooms and seven full baths, featuring Hill Country views, pool, spa, and media room.

Originally listed for US$2.75 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Rebecca Minnick of Compass, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$1 million–US$1.6 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Christian DeMassi.

360 Brandon Estates Drive, Many, Toledo Bend Reservoir, Louisiana

A Mediterranean-inspired waterfront retreat on over five pristine acres with private dock, boat lifts, cedar-lined dry sauna, steam shower, fitness room, and eight-seat theater room.

Originally listed for US$2.799 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Chealsea Knowles of Keller Williams Realty NWLA, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$800 thousand–US$1.3 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Robby Greene.

890 Bald Mountain Road, Austerlitz, New York

The Bald Mountain Estate commands 85 pristine acres atop Columbia County's highest peaks. Four-building contemporary compound with post-and-beam construction, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and panoramic mountain views.

Originally listed for US$8.85 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Rachel Haley of Houlihan Lawrence, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$1.5 million–US$3.5 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Christina Dittmar.

Proud Tower Shibuya 2601, Shibuya, Tokyo

Penthouse on the 26th floor with panoramic Tokyo skyline views and 48-square-meter private rooftop terrace.

Originally listed for US$6,501,598 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Yusei Komatsu of TonTon, Forbes Global Properties, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$1 million-US$2.5 million.

Mita Garden Hills PM #302, Minato, Tokyo

Three-bedroom residence in Tokyo's most prestigious new residential development with Imperial Hotel-affiliated concierge services.

Originally listed for US$11.3 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Yusei Komatsu of TonTon, Forbes Global Properties, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$2.5 million–US$5.5 million.

12530 Stagecoach Road, Malibu, California

LedgeWater, a stunning architectural masterpiece in West Malibu with sweeping ocean and mountain panoramas, 75-foot limestone infinity pool, and central glass elevator.

Originally listed for US$5.699 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Paula Kropp of Coldwell Banker Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$1 million–US$3.25 million. Images can be viewed here.

Day 2 - 19 September at Sotheby's Maison

211 Camino Del Norte, Santa Fe, New Mexico

This unparalleled Santa Fe compound features a 7,000-square-foot main house with three guest casitas, capturing Southwestern grandeur with traditional Puebloan architecture, 14 fireplaces, and arresting mountain views. The main residence includes five bedrooms, commercial-grade kitchen, and 600-bottle wine cellar, while casitas provide guest accommodations with game rooms, gym, salon, massage room, and sauna. The property features a stunning pool and spa, expansive lawns, outdoor pavilion, heated walkways, and flowing ornamental stream.

Originally listed for US$12 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Neil D. Lyon and Jake Lyon of Sotheby's International Realty - The Lyon Group, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$5 million–US$7.5 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Mike Eustis.

825 North Prospect Avenue #902, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Experience extraordinary luxury in this full-floor residence within the prestigious University Club Tower. This spectacular home offers unmatched elegance with spacious living areas and breathtaking lakefront views from two private outdoor terraces. Features include an expansive primary suite with private office, three additional bedrooms, two kitchens, formal dining, family room, and den. Premium building amenities include 24-hour security, concierge, fitness center with lap pool, and private 17,000-square-foot park.

Originally listed for US$2.799 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Paul Handle of Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$1 million–US$1.75 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Rockrose Productions.

292 Maple Street, Englewood, New Jersey

An extraordinary red-brick and stone colonial estate on 2.13 pristine park-like acres, representing a century of architectural heritage reimagined for contemporary luxury living. This remarkable 15,000-square-foot residence features two fully separable living quarters connected by elevator across four floors. Eight family bedrooms, three guest rooms, nine full and three half bathrooms, and two chef's kitchens create an unparalleled experience. Complete 2022-2023 renovation honors original 1915 details while incorporating state-of-the-art systems.

Originally listed for US$9.9 million, the home will be offered in cooperation with Miriam Finkel and Sharonne Rudman of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between US$2.75 million–US$5 million. Images can be viewed here with credit to Jump Visual.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Legal Disclaimer:

