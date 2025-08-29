ONE OR EIGHT SHOWS OFF THEIR 'YOUNG AND RECKLESS' SELVES IN NEW SINGLE

Photo Credit: Avex Music Creative Inc. Photo Credit: Avex Music Creative Inc.

“YOUNG & RECKLESS” MARKS RISING J-POP GROUP’S SECOND SINGLE WITH ATLANTIC MUSIC GROUP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, August 29, 2025, Avex Music Creative Inc. and Atlantic Music Group’s explosive J-pop group ONE OR EIGHT has released the music video for their latest single, “ Young & Reckless ,” which dropped on August 28th on all streaming platforms. The track marks ONE OR EIGHT’s second single in partnership with Atlantic Music Group — one of North America’s eminent record labels.“Young & Reckless” not only captures the essence of the eight-member group but also serves as an anthem that shares their overwhelming confidence and fearless drive to take on the world with their fans, 1DERZ. In contrast to the traditional image of the polished, picture-perfect Asian pop stars, ONE OR EIGHT embraces their raw and unrefined selves. Their deliberate stance against perfection becomes a statement of rebellion for a new era. As the members explain:NEO: “When people listen to this song, I really want them to be taken back to their childhood—those moments when everything felt exciting, when we were endlessly curious and not afraid of failing. As we grow older, it’s so easy to get caught up in fear, doubt, or overthinking, and sometimes we stop ourselves from taking on challenges. This song is a reminder to embrace that fearless spirit again, to chase after new experiences with the same courage and curiosity we had as kids. I hope the fans not only enjoy the sound and energy of the track, but also take the message to heart, because that’s what makes the music meaningful for us.”SOUMA: “I want people to feel playful about life. If I have the ability to navigate through situations where I’m faced with a lot of decisions, I believe that everything will be okay!”Credits for “Young & Reckless” include Kavi (co-producer of the global hit “Million Dollar Baby”) and Edwin Honoret (co-lyricist and formerly of PRETTYMUCH). Blending exotic, mysterious melodies inspired by Arabic scales, soulful vocals, the smooth warmth of mellow R&B, and sharp trap-influenced rap, the song delivers a genre-defying sonic experience.KAVI: "Seeing the energy from the ONE OR EIGHT team, I knew we had to match it in the session. After a week of listening to SOPHIE, I was inspired to create something with that influence. I think the chemistry in the room helped the guys connect with that vision — and hopefully the fans feel that energy too."EDWIN: “I hope the fans can feel the excitement and work the guys put in — it really shows in the music. The song was inspired by their energy in the room. They meant business, but had this ‘young & reckless,’ fun, chaotic air. We wanted to show their youthfulness while keeping it high-end and tasteful. These boys are the truth, and I’m excited to be part of the journey."The music video for the single captures that flash of untamed brilliance—an adventure through childhood that asks us to rediscover the source of our imagination. Directed once again by OSRIN of PERIMETRON—renowned for his work with King Gnu, MILLENNIUM PARADE, and Mr.Children—the video follows their previous collaboration for their single “365,” which landed the group #1 spot on Billboard Japan’s Heatseekers chart for four consecutive weeks.“Young & Reckless” is for anyone who's ever felt wild and fearless—past, present, or future. With the new single, ONE OR EIGHT, sets out to reignite their listeners’ limitless imaginations and dare them to embrace the unknown.ABOUT ONE OR EIGHT:ONE OR EIGHT is an eight-member Japanese boy group consisting of MIZUKI, NEO, REIA, RYOTA, SOUMA, TAKERU, TSUBASA, and YUGA. Their name is derived from the Japanese idiom “ichi ka bachi ka” (meaning “all or nothing”), and under the tagline “BET ON YOURSELF,” they boldly take on global challenges together in pursuit of their dreams. The group made their debut on August 16, 2024, with the single “Don’t Tell Nobody,” produced by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. This was followed by the release of “KAWASAKI (with Big Sean)” on December 6, 2024—a collaboration with American rapper Big Sean—which ranked No. 5 on the U.S. iTunes chart. In 2025, they were named one of Nikkei Entertainment!’s “100 Breakout Talents of 2025” and received the special award “Upcoming Dance & Vocal Group” at the MTV VMAJ, recognizing rising artists expected to make further breakthroughs in the dance and vocal group scene. On March 19, 2025, they released “DSTM,” which officially samples the iconic track “Don’t Stop The Music” by global superstar Rihanna—a historic first. The song became the first ever by a Japanese boy group to enter the prestigious Mediabase Top 40 U.S. radio chart for the week of May 4–10, 2025.

ONE OR EIGHT / Young & Reckless (Music Video)

