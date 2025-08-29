New Hampshire’s Youth Waterfowl Hunting Weekend is September 27–28

CONTACT:

Concord, NH – New Hampshire’s Youth Waterfowl Hunting Weekend will be held statewide on Saturday and Sunday, September 27-28, 2025. Participating youth must be age 15 or younger and must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. Adult hunters must possess a regular New Hampshire hunting license, a New Hampshire migratory waterfowl license, a Federal Duck Stamp, and a HIP (Harvest Information Program) permit number. The mentoring adult may not hunt waterfowl. The youth hunter is not required to have a hunting license, Federal Duck Stamp, or HIP permit number.

“The youth weekend is a great way to get kids involved in waterfowl hunting,” said Jessica Carloni, Waterfowl Biologist for the NH Fish and Game Department. “It provides them the opportunity to go with an adult who knows the sport at a time of year when it’s still fairly warm and good numbers of birds are around. Quality time spent with a child during youth weekend can help foster an appreciation for hunting and the environment.”

All regular season waterfowl regulations, including shooting hours and use of non-toxic shot apply during the youth weekend. Specific seasons and bag limits for various waterfowl are listed on the Fish and Game website at www.huntnh.com/hunting/waterfowl.html.

