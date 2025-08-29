PerVista AI Featured on New National Reality Show America’s Real Deal

Maryland-based tech firm showcases groundbreaking weapon detection technology in front of investors and millions of viewers

Being featured on America’s Real Deal was more than just an opportunity for exposure. It was a chance to show the world that Maryland is producing the next wave of tech leaders solving real problems.” — Vennard Wright

GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PerVista AI , an award-winning, Maryland-based technology company pioneering next-generation weapon detection solutions, is proud to announce its feature on Episode 4, Season One of the new national reality show, America’s Real Deal.Hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Jordin Sparks and featuring a panel of high-profile investors including NBA legend Byron Scott, the series gives entrepreneurs a chance to compete for funding and exposure on a national stage. Each episode highlights three innovative companies, testing their ability to deliver a compelling elevator pitch, articulate their value proposition, and defend their business under tough questioning from seasoned investors.Unlike other reality shows, America’s Real Deal goes a step further in that viewers are empowered to participate directly. Audiences can invest in the companies through equity crowdfunding, purchase products, and spread the word, making it one of the most interactive and impactful entrepreneurial platforms on television today.PerVista AI stood out among the competition by demonstrating why it is at the forefront of public safety innovation. With gun violence on the rise, PerVista AI’s patented firearm detection platform has become a trusted solution for schools, businesses, and communities, offering real-time monitoring designed to prevent active shooter events before they happen.“Being featured on America’s Real Deal was more than just an opportunity for exposure, it was a chance to show the world that Maryland is producing the next wave of technology leaders solving real problems,” said Vennard Wright, CEO of PerVista AI. “Our team is proud to represent the future of weapon detection and to give viewers the chance to invest in technology that saves lives.”With its national debut on America’s Real Deal, PerVista AI not only showcased its groundbreaking technology but also reaffirmed its mission to transform public safety. As the company continues to scale, it invites communities, investors, and partners to join in building a safer future, one powered by innovation, resilience, and the unwavering belief that lives can be saved through technology.About PerVista AIPerVista AI is a Maryland-based technology company dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance public safety. Its patented firearm detection technology analyzes video feeds to detect weapons in real-time and alert authorities before incidents escalate. Committed to innovation and community impact, PerVista AI partners with schools, businesses, and government agencies nationwide to create safer environments for all.

