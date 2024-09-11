Maryland-Based AI Firm, PerVista AI, Receives Key Investment to Combat Weapon-Related Threats

PerVista AI Receives Investment from TEDCO’s Pre-Seed Builder Fund to Scale Customer Acquisition Activities

Thanks to TEDCO's investment, PerVista AI is poised to advance our crucial mission of safeguarding schools and public spaces from the threat of firearms.” — Vennard Wright

OXON HILL, MD, MD, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEDCO, a pivotal force for tech startups in Maryland, has recently extended a Pre-Seed Builder Fund investment to PerVista AI through its Social Impact Funds, dedicated to supporting founders and communities with limited economic resources.“Thanks to TEDCO's investment, PerVista AI is poised to advance our crucial mission of safeguarding schools and public spaces from the threat of firearms,” said Vennard Wright, CEO and president of PerVista. “We are immensely grateful for this funding and the collaboration it signifies, which not only validates our efforts but empowers us to continue innovating for the safety and well-being of our communities.”PerVista AI, headquartered in Oxon Hill, MD, focuses on the development of artificial intelligence technologies aimed at preemptive threat detection. Utilizing electro-optical data from drones and surveillance systems, PerVista AI's patent pending technology is tailored to deliver security solutions to meet the needs of diverse sectors, including commercial enterprises, governmental agencies, and healthcare facilities.“With a technology-centered mission, PerVista’s innovative thinking is a great example of how TEDCO’s Builder Funds can be used to support the technology startup ecosystem in Maryland,” said Jean-Luc Park, senior director of TEDCO’s Social Impact Funds. “We expect that with this funding, they will continue moving forward and develop their business and technology.”Additionally, PerVista AI has benefited from other TEDCO initiatives such as the Urban Business Innovation Initiative and the DefTech program, which facilitates connections between Maryland small businesses and U.S. Department of Defense labs.As part of TEDCO’s Builder Fund portfolio, PerVista AI gains access to an array of resources, including executive support, peer networking, and collaborative opportunities.About PerVistaAI PerVista AI is at the forefront of deploying artificial intelligence to ensure public safety by leveraging sophisticated computer vision capable of detecting and neutralizing gun-related threats. Located in Oxon Hill, MD, PerVista AI is committed to delivering top-tier security solutions to protect communities across the globe.About TEDCOTEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic development by providing critical funding, resources, and support to early-stage tech and life sciences companies across Maryland.

