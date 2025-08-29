Briana Marsalla Recognized by Influential Women 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to spotlight Briana Marsalla in its 2025 feature, honoring her as a dynamic leader and accomplished Senior Client Executive of Business Sales / Senior National Sales Partner at Verizon Connect. With more than six years of experience in the highly competitive tech and telecommunications sector, Briana has built a reputation for driving measurable results through her expertise in sales, client relations, and workforce management. Her consistent performance has placed her among the company’s elite, earning multiple President’s Cabinet awards that recognize Verizon’s top professionals nationwide.Briana’s professional journey began not in business, but in media. As a news reporter in the Greater Rockford Area, she sharpened her skills in storytelling, presentation, and live broadcasting—abilities that now fuel her success in sales and client engagement. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia College Chicago, an Associate’s Degree from McHenry County College, and is currently pursuing her MBA at Strayer University, exemplifying a steadfast commitment to continuous learning and leadership development.One of the pivotal moments in Briana’s career came when she entered a male-dominated industry without prior sales experience and quickly rose to the top of her field. Her achievements include being selected for Verizon’s “Woman of the World” program, an honor bestowed upon standout women chosen from over 7,000 employees. Guided by mentors such as Karla Ludwig, Briana has embraced the importance of strong female leadership and now champions greater representation for women in business. She credits much of her momentum to the empowering mentorship she has received and pays it forward by advocating for women striving to advance in their careers.At the core of Briana’s journey is her unwavering faith in God, which she acknowledges as the foundation that has sustained her through both triumphs and challenges. This grounding influence has not only shaped her resilience but also strengthened her resolve to lead with purpose.With a unique blend of media expertise, business acumen, and deep personal conviction, Briana Marsalla continues to raise the bar for excellence while inspiring others to pursue their own paths with courage and determination.Learn More about Briana Marsalla:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/briana-marsalla Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

