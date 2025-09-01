Todd Schofield of The Mortgage Centre Received the ThreeBestRated® Award for 2025
Todd Schofield: A Prominent Name in North Bay’s Mortgage Sector
Todd Schofield is a licensed broker and brings over three decades of local mortgage insights to his clients. His unwavering mortgage support and meticulous execution have always been praised by his clients. His services are rooted in core values of trust, confidence and solution-driven guidance every time. Todd believes that mortgages should be fast and stress-free. He strives to offer fast and reliable solutions tailored to each client’s needs.
With a strong passion for helping people improve their finances and achieve a better life, he founded The Mortgage Centre, which comprises a team of dedicated experts serving families and individuals across North Bay and Ontario. Having access to the best rates available at major banks, credit unions and private lenders, they help their clients secure better mortgages that fit their budget and goals. Whether a client has good credit or bad credit, it is not a big deal for the Mortgage Centre’s team, who are always ready to achieve results. They also assist clients with credit bureau fixes and repairs to improve their credit scores and increase the opportunities for better financial options.
The Mortgage Centre team guides clients through:
>> Mortgage purchases and pre-approvals
>> Mortgage renewals and refinancing
>> Debt consolidation
>> Credit improvement
>> Mortgages for self-employed and first-time home buyers
>> Financing for vacation homes, investment properties, and Armed Force relocation.
Mortgage Centre stands out with their no-pressure and client-first approach. This is reflected in the words shared by their clients. Among the hundreds of reviews from their happy clients, here are a couple of them.
“Todd is very knowledgeable, responsive, and truly committed to helping his clients achieve their real estate goals. He listens carefully, communicates clearly, and uses his expertise to guide first-time home buyers like us through every step of the process. Whether it’s finding the perfect home or negotiating the best deal, he prioritizes our needs and makes our experience smooth and successful. Thank you very much, Todd!”
“I cannot recommend Todd enough! We have worked with him for over 10 years on the purchase of our home and renewals of our mortgage. Everything is fully explained, and he is more than willing to share his knowledge. With his help, we have learned so much and have always had our mortgage working in our favor.”
Staying true to their mission of helping clients, they allow individuals and families to apply for mortgages online or by phone, without the need for an appointment, making their services accessible to all people. To apply online or get in touch with the team, visit toddschofieldmortgages.com.
Todd Schofield
The Mortgage Centre
+1 705-472-0110
todd.schofield@outlook.com
