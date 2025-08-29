Vaughan Vitality & Wellness Releases New Blog Article, ‘When IBS Isn’t IBS: Clues Your Gut Trouble May Be Something Else’

Costa Mesa, California – Vaughan Vitality & Wellness, a naturopathic doctor in California, is thrilled to announce the release of its new blog article, ‘When IBS Isn’t IBS: Clues Your Gut Trouble May Be Something Else.’

With Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), one of the most common digestive complaints affecting millions of people worldwide, Vaughan Vitality & Wellness’ new blog article highlights other gastrointestinal conditions that share similar symptoms and can lead to misdiagnosis. Through the lens of functional medicine, the alternative medicine specialists help readers understand why these overlaps in diagnosis can occur and how to determine the root causes with targeted treatment to improve overall wellness.

Some of the key areas summarised in ‘When IBS Isn’t IBS: Clues Your Gut Trouble May Be Something Else’ include:

Signs It Might Not Be IBS After All:

While IBS is a functional disorder, meaning the gut looks normal but doesn’t function as it should, other gastrointestinal problems can cause structural or biochemical changes that IBS does not. Warning signs that point away from IBS include unexplained weight loss, blood in the stool, persistent fever, vomiting, or nighttime symptoms that wake individuals up. Severe nutrient deficiencies, such as low iron, may also signal an underlying condition that affects absorption, which IBS typically doesn’t cause. Even the timing and triggers of symptoms can be revealing; for example, if digestive issues began suddenly after a severe infection, post-infectious gut problems may be at play.

Conditions That Mimic IBS:

Several digestive and systemic conditions can masquerade as IBS, making diagnosis tricky. Celiac disease, an autoimmune response to gluten, often causes diarrhea, bloating, and abdominal pain, but untreated cases can also damage the small intestine. SIBO occurs when bacteria that normally reside in the large intestine migrate to the small intestine, resulting in gas, discomfort, and changes in bowel movements. IBD, which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, involves chronic inflammation that can produce IBS-like symptoms along with more severe complications.

The Role of Testing and Professional Guidance:

If digestive discomfort persists despite lifestyle changes or IBS treatments, comprehensive testing can provide the answers needed. This may include blood work, stool analysis, breath tests for bacterial overgrowth, and, in some cases, imaging or endoscopy to identify structural problems. Food intolerance testing can also uncover hidden sensitivities. A skilled healthcare provider will combine a patient’s medical history, physical examination, and test results to determine the most likely cause of symptoms.

Vaughan Vitality & Wellness invites readers interested in learning more to visit its comprehensive blog via its website today.

About Vaughan Vitality & Wellness

Led by Dr. Kristi Vaughan DC, BCN, IFMCP, B.S., Vaughan Vitality & Wellness provides an individualized integrative whole-body approach in a safe, loving environment that gets to the root cause of an individual’s disease by taking a close look at genetics, biochemical factors, environment, toxins, and lifestyle.

More Information

To learn more about Vaughan Vitality & Wellness and the release of its new blog article ‘When IBS Isn’t IBS: Clues Your Gut Trouble May Be Something Else,’ please visit the website at https://www.vaughanvitality.com/.

https://thenewsfront.com/vaughan-vitality-wellness-releases-new-blog-article-when-ibs-isnt-ibs-clues-your-gut-trouble-may-be-something-else/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.