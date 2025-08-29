Statement by the OSCE Troika to condemn Russia’s repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine

HELSINKI/VALLETTA/BERN, 29 August 2025 - Today, the OSCE Troika – Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE and Foreign Minister of Finland Elina Valtonen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta Ian Borg, and Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis – made the following statement:

“Yesterday, Russia carried out one of its deadliest attacks on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine since the war started. The overnight attacks targeted all Kyiv’s residential districts and caused the death of at least 23 civilians, including 4 children, and left many more injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The strikes caused widespread destruction, including damage to the premises of the European Union Delegation and the British Council in Kyiv.

We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms. Russia’s escalating attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in recent months further highlight the urgent need for an unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire.

We support the efforts of US President Trump towards ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine. We urge Russia to stop the killing and engage in constructive negotiations. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities.

Russia must be held accountable for its actions. Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law; those directed against civilians may constitute war crimes. There must be no impunity for crimes committed in and against Ukraine, including war crimes and the crime of aggression.

We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and for a just and lasting peace, based on international law, including the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

We reiterate our full support for continued efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian deported children, the exchange of prisoners of war, and the release of arbitrarily detained civilians, including the three detained OSCE officials.”