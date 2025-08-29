Minister Thembi Simelane briefs media on 2025/2026 latest departmental performance, 29 Aug
Please be advised that this media briefing has been postponed, a new date will be communicated.
The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will on Friday, 29 August 2025, provide an update on the latest performance of the department since the beginning of the 2025/2026 financial year.
The Minister’s briefing is expected to touch on the stability within the entities of the department, financial and non-financial performance of the sector, title deeds restoration programme, progress made to revive blocked or stalled projects, latest government interventions to provide temporary and permanent housing solutions for flood victims, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape and update on the National Digital Human Settlements Management System.
Details are as follows:
Date: Friday, 29 August 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS Head Office, Pretoria
NOTE: For ease of access, members of the media are urged to RSVP to Tebogo.Mkhabela@dhs.gov.za | 072 171 1021
Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za
