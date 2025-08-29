Singapore Airlines certifies AirBooking.com as direct NDC Distribution and Content Partner

A Major Step Forward in Airline Retailing with IATA NDC 21.3 and ONE Order Compliance

SINGAPORE, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirBooking.com , a next-generation travel retailing platform, has been certified by Singapore Airlines (SIA) as a direct NDC (New Distribution Capability) Technology and Content Partner. This certification reflects AirBooking’s continued commitment to enabling API-driven distribution, empowering travel agents and corporates with more choice, control, and efficiency in airline retailing.Collaboration with Singapore Airlines and KrisConnectSingapore Airlines has certified AirBooking.com as an NDC partner through its KrisConnect program, a strategic initiative to distribute rich content and dynamic fares. Through this integration, agents and corporate users of AirBooking.com gain real-time access to the full range of Singapore Airlines’ offerings, including branded fares, ancillaries, negotiated corporate rates. The entire booking experience is streamlined, allowing users to enjoy a wide range of tailored products including airfares and ancillaries during booking, and manage post-booking changes independently, all within a single API-connected platform. KrisFlyer loyalty integration also ensures customers receive customized and targeted offers.“Our collaboration with AirBooking.com aligns with SIA’s commitment to innovation and service excellence,” said Charlene Wee, General Manager Distribution at Singapore Airlines. “By working with NDC-native partners like AirBooking.com, we ensure that our travel agency and corporate partners can access richer content, dynamic fares, and tailored ancillaries—all while enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.”AirBooking.com is a next-generation travel platform built natively on IATA’s NDC 21.3 and ONE Order standards. It provides seamless access to real-time fares and rich content from over 14 global airlines—including Singapore Airlines. Travel agents can offer branded fares, extra baggage, premium seats, meals all within a single interface. The platform also supports complete post-booking services like refunds, changes, and disruption management.With AI-powered tools for fare and policy optimization, AirBooking.com caters to both corporate and leisure travel needs. Thanks to ONE Order’s simplified documentation, booking workflows are up to 40% faster. Additionally, agents benefit from enhanced revenue potential through improved commission structures offered on NDC bookings—significantly more competitive than those available through legacy systems.“We are honored to be certified by Singapore Airlines—an industry leader in passenger experience and digital transformation,” said George Rajan, Chief Experience Officer of AirBooking.com. “Our joint vision is to replace outdated distribution models with real-time, intelligent, and secure retailing that mirrors e-commerce best practices. This certification validates AirBooking.com’s end-to-end capability to deliver value across the airline retailing chain.”

