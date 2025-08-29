AirBooking Certified as Singapore Airlines KrisConnect NDC Partner to Power Hybrid Airline Retailing

AirBooking certified as a Singapore Airlines KrisConnect NDC Partner, delivering exclusive fares, ancillaries, and hybrid distribution innovation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirBooking.com, a next-generation travel retailing platform, has been officially certified by Singapore Airlines (SIA) as a direct NDC Distribution and Content Partner through its KrisConnect program.This certification marks another milestone for AirBooking in shaping the future of airline retailing. By combining IATA NDC 21.3 and ONE Order compliance, AirBooking empowers travel agents, corporates, and travelers worldwide with more choice, control, and efficiency.-Unlocking Richer Content and Dynamic Fares-Through KrisConnect, AirBooking users now have real-time access to Singapore Airlines’ complete portfolio, including:-Branded fares and ancillaries such as baggage, meals, and premium seats-Negotiated corporate rates with policy compliance tools-KrisFlyer loyalty integration for personalized offers-Streamlined booking and post-booking servicing for refunds, changes, and disruption managementThis integration eliminates traditional booking limitations, ensuring exclusive airline content and tailored experiences are available within a single, API-connected platform.-Hybrid Distribution Advantage-AirBooking’s platform is built natively on NDC 21.3 and ONE Order standards, delivering:-Up to 40% faster booking workflows with simplified documentation-Complete post-booking services for agents and corporates-Competitive NDC commission structures, significantly stronger than legacy systems-Hybrid architecture combining GDS coverage with NDC innovationThis hybrid approach ensures that travel agents and corporates benefit from comprehensive inventory today, while preparing for the future of modern retailing.Leadership Perspectives“Our collaboration with AirBooking.com aligns with SIA’s commitment to innovation and service excellence,” said Charlene Wee, General Manager Distribution at Singapore Airlines.“By working with NDC-native partners like AirBooking.com, we ensure that our travel agency and corporate partners can access richer content, dynamic fares, and tailored ancillaries—all while enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.”“We are honored to be certified by Singapore Airlines—an industry leader in passenger experience and digital transformation,” added George Rajan, Chief Experience Officer of AirBooking.com.“Our joint vision is to replace outdated distribution models with real-time, intelligent, and secure retailing that mirrors e-commerce best practices.”

