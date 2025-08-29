Submit Release
Governor Pillen Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced appointments made to boards and commissions from April 1, 2025 through August 27, 2025.

A list of current board and commission openings can be found on the Governor’s website (https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req), along with instructions on completing an application.

 

Advisory Council to the Office of Violence Prevention

Brenda D Beadle, Omaha

Karen J Bredthauer, Grand Island

Scott W Sasse, Omaha

Eric R Sellers, Gretna

Micaela M Wuehler, North Platte

 

Capitol Environs Commission

Heidi Cuca, Lincoln

 

Coalition on Juvenile Justice

Tami Steensma, Omaha

 

Commission on African American Affairs

Tim Clark, Bennington

Clarice Jackson, Omaha

 

Commission on Military and Veteran Affairs

Daniel Donovan, Papillion

Jerry Gandy, Papillion

 

Commission on Problem Gambling

Susan Lutz, Norfolk

Matthew Monheiser, Sidney

 

Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board

Adam Grabenstein, Farnam

Dan Nerud, Dorchester

 

Council on Developmental Disabilities

Diane Cochran, Omaha

Shauna Graham, Central City

 

Craft Brewery Board

Brandon Browne, Norfolk

Nathan Hoeft, Hastings

Connor Kavulak, Omaha

Nikolai Knezovich, Lincoln

Mark Kraus, Holdrege

Eric Schafer, Lincoln

 

Dry Bean Commission

Brian K Jelinek, Alliance

Courtney M Schuler, Alliance

 

Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board

Mike Anderson, Ashland

Dennis Butler, Lincoln

Blake Dillon, Valley

Steven Matus, York

 

Nebraska Board of Geologists

Donna Matlock, Ashland

David Miesbach, Waverly

 

Nebraska Children’s Commission

Jarren Breeling, Omaha

Misty Flowers, Bloomfield

Abigail Fox, Alma

Ron Giesselmann, Fremont

Richard Hasty, Plattsmouth

Sara Hoyle, Lincoln

Melissa Nance, Gretna

Felicia Nelsen, Lincoln

Melissa Nilges, Omaha

Lana Temple-Plotz, Fremont

Susan Thomas, Fairbury

LaShawn Young, Omaha

 

Nebraska Crime Commission

Kevin Denney, Grand Island

 

Nebraska Environmental Trust Board

Joshua N Andersen, Edgar

Garfield Coleman, Omaha

Jeff Kanger, Lincoln

 

Nebraska Grape & Winery Board

Ed Wehling, Broken Bow

 

Nebraska Invasive Species Council

Steven Jara, Lincoln

Trevor Johnson, Lincoln

Justin King, Columbus

Joshua Nelson, Omaha

Jonathan Nikkila, Kearney

Dennis Schroeder, Lincoln

Kristopher Stahr, Lincoln

Kimberly Stuhr, Springfield

John Thorburn, Holdrege

Kim Todd, Lincoln

 

Nebraska Liquor Commission

John Coffey, Omaha

 

Nebraska School Finance Review Commission

Jason Dolliver, Pender

Ann Foster, Brady

Shavonna Holman, Omaha

Lou Ann Linehan, Elkhorn

Aaron Plas, Bennington

John Schwartz, Omaha

Liz Standish, Lincoln

Paul Turman, Roca

 

Nebraska State Historical Society

Mark Batt, Omaha

 

Public Employees’ Retirement Board

Brent Larson, Omaha

Michael Donley, Lincoln

 

Racing and Gaming Commission

John Barrett, Omaha

Chris Stinson, Grand Island

 

ServeNebraska/Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission

Danyta Kare Heilburn, Scottsbluff

Rachel Mayer, Lincoln

Sonja Workman, Dewitt

 

Veteran’s Advisory Commission

James Cada, Lincoln

 

Water Well Standards & Contractors’ Licensing Board

Cody Christensen, Hartington

Scott Grosch, O’Neill

 

