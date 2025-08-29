Governor Pillen Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced appointments made to boards and commissions from April 1, 2025 through August 27, 2025.
A list of current board and commission openings can be found on the Governor’s website (https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req), along with instructions on completing an application.
Advisory Council to the Office of Violence Prevention
Brenda D Beadle, Omaha
Karen J Bredthauer, Grand Island
Scott W Sasse, Omaha
Eric R Sellers, Gretna
Micaela M Wuehler, North Platte
Capitol Environs Commission
Heidi Cuca, Lincoln
Coalition on Juvenile Justice
Tami Steensma, Omaha
Commission on African American Affairs
Tim Clark, Bennington
Clarice Jackson, Omaha
Commission on Military and Veteran Affairs
Daniel Donovan, Papillion
Jerry Gandy, Papillion
Commission on Problem Gambling
Susan Lutz, Norfolk
Matthew Monheiser, Sidney
Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board
Adam Grabenstein, Farnam
Dan Nerud, Dorchester
Council on Developmental Disabilities
Diane Cochran, Omaha
Shauna Graham, Central City
Craft Brewery Board
Brandon Browne, Norfolk
Nathan Hoeft, Hastings
Connor Kavulak, Omaha
Nikolai Knezovich, Lincoln
Mark Kraus, Holdrege
Eric Schafer, Lincoln
Dry Bean Commission
Brian K Jelinek, Alliance
Courtney M Schuler, Alliance
Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board
Mike Anderson, Ashland
Dennis Butler, Lincoln
Blake Dillon, Valley
Steven Matus, York
Nebraska Board of Geologists
Donna Matlock, Ashland
David Miesbach, Waverly
Nebraska Children’s Commission
Jarren Breeling, Omaha
Misty Flowers, Bloomfield
Abigail Fox, Alma
Ron Giesselmann, Fremont
Richard Hasty, Plattsmouth
Sara Hoyle, Lincoln
Melissa Nance, Gretna
Felicia Nelsen, Lincoln
Melissa Nilges, Omaha
Lana Temple-Plotz, Fremont
Susan Thomas, Fairbury
LaShawn Young, Omaha
Nebraska Crime Commission
Kevin Denney, Grand Island
Nebraska Environmental Trust Board
Joshua N Andersen, Edgar
Garfield Coleman, Omaha
Jeff Kanger, Lincoln
Nebraska Grape & Winery Board
Ed Wehling, Broken Bow
Nebraska Invasive Species Council
Steven Jara, Lincoln
Trevor Johnson, Lincoln
Justin King, Columbus
Joshua Nelson, Omaha
Jonathan Nikkila, Kearney
Dennis Schroeder, Lincoln
Kristopher Stahr, Lincoln
Kimberly Stuhr, Springfield
John Thorburn, Holdrege
Kim Todd, Lincoln
Nebraska Liquor Commission
John Coffey, Omaha
Nebraska School Finance Review Commission
Jason Dolliver, Pender
Ann Foster, Brady
Shavonna Holman, Omaha
Lou Ann Linehan, Elkhorn
Aaron Plas, Bennington
John Schwartz, Omaha
Liz Standish, Lincoln
Paul Turman, Roca
Nebraska State Historical Society
Mark Batt, Omaha
Public Employees’ Retirement Board
Brent Larson, Omaha
Michael Donley, Lincoln
Racing and Gaming Commission
John Barrett, Omaha
Chris Stinson, Grand Island
ServeNebraska/Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission
Danyta Kare Heilburn, Scottsbluff
Rachel Mayer, Lincoln
Sonja Workman, Dewitt
Veteran’s Advisory Commission
James Cada, Lincoln
Water Well Standards & Contractors’ Licensing Board
Cody Christensen, Hartington
Scott Grosch, O’Neill
