Macao's composite interest rates – 2nd Quarter 2025

MACAU, August 29 - According to statistics released today (29 August) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally fell in the second quarter of 2025.

At end-June 2025, the composite interest rate for the Macao pataca and the Hong Kong dollar decreased by 37 basis points and 67 basis points, from 1.74% and 3.09% at end-March 2025 to 1.37% and 2.42% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information is available in the latest time series.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series