First Ever “Macao-Spain Economic and Commercial Co-operation Promotion Seminar”: 43 Co-operation Projects Signed and 104 Business Matching Sessions Arranged

MACAU, April 24 - To deepen economic and trade co-operation between Macao, Spain, and other Spanish-speaking countries, the “Macao-Spain Economic and Commercial Co-operation Promotion Seminar” (hereinafter referred to as the “Seminar”) was held in Madrid, Spain, on 22 April (local time). As a key economic and trade activity during the Macao SAR Government’s visit to Spain, the Seminar was jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR and the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, and co-organised by the Spain-China Chamber of Commerce. This inaugural event in Spain attracted approximately 170 government and business representatives from the Chinese mainland, Spain, Macao, and Hengqin. The event facilitated a total of 104 business matching sessions and arranged the signing of 43 co-operation projects, fully demonstrating Macao’s role as a “precise connector” for co-operation between China and Spanish-speaking countries, empowering enterprises to “go global” and creating more international business opportunities.

Deepening Mutual Understanding between China and Spain, and Extending Macao-Hengqin Services to Spanish-speaking Countries

Che Weng Keong, President of IPIM; Laura Jarillo Carrasco, Deputy Director for Asia and Oceania of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise of Spain; D. Jaime Montalvo, Director of International Affairs at the Chamber of Commerce of Spain; Cao Jinfeng, Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and Chairman of the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries; and Chen Ying, Senior Manager of the Service Centre for Economy and Trade between China and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries, focused on local economic advantages and industrial connectivity. Their in-depth exchanges aimed to open up broader economic and trade co-operation space between China and Spanish-speaking countries.

Additionally, a representative from the Macau Live Streaming Association was invited to share industry trends and opportunities, providing essential reference for the transformation and upgrading of participating enterprises.

The 43 projects signed on-site involved parties mainly from the Chinese mainland, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Macao SAR. The co-operation spans multiple fields, including high-tech, Big Health, economy and trade, cultural tourism, the MICE industry, cross-border investment, and international legal professional exchanges.

Introducing New Momentum in High-Quality Sino-Spanish Co-operation

A Spanish enterprise representative, who is closely monitoring China's Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, engaged in face-to-face discussions with a Macao technology enterprise for the first time through the Seminar's matching arrangements. They described it as a promising start and intend to follow up on specific co-operation projects.

On the same day, the delegation of approximately 120 entrepreneurs attended the “Macao Special Administrative Region Government Reception”. During the reception, IPIM signed Memoranda of Understanding with the Hispanic-China Chamber of Commerce and the Spanish Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCICE) to establish a more comprehensive and deep-seated trade network, injecting new momentum into sustainable economic development.

The entrepreneur delegation will depart from Madrid, Spain, on 24 April (local time) to return to Macao.