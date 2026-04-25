CE meets Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of EU’s European External Action Service in Brussels

MACAU, April 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European Union’s (EU’s) European External Action Service, Mr Olof Skoog. They exchanged views on topics such as further consolidating and expanding the two sides’ economic and trade partnership, and the synergistic development of high and new technology industries.

The meeting was held in Brussels, Belgium on Friday (24 April) afternoon local time. Mr Sam had arrived in Brussels that day following visits to Geneva, Switzerland; Madrid, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Mr Sam stated that since Macao's return to the motherland, the “One country, two systems” principle has been successfully practised, society has remained harmonious and stable, and appropriate economic diversification has been steadily advancing. Macao is comprehensively implementing the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions, focusing on continuously advancing its positioning as “One Centre, One Platform, and One Base”.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government looks forward to closer alignment with the EU in areas such as innovation, green development, and industry-academia-research collaboration, helping China-EU relations produce mutual benefit and win-win results within the broader context of China’s high-level opening up, the Chief Executive said.

Mr Sam pointed out that the MSAR Government attaches great importance to consolidating and further developing the friendly relations established between Macao and the EU since the 1990s. The Agreement for Trade and Cooperation between the European Economic Community and Macao, concluded between Macao and the then European Economic Community in 1992, covers cooperation in fields such as economic and trade matters, and technology. Over the years, the two sides have established a very close trade partnership. Mr Sam expressed hope of resuming the meetings of the EU-Macao Joint Committee, adding that the MSAR Government is conducting research on the relevant matters, and hopes to receive the EU’s support.

The MSAR Government is systematically advancing the construction of four major projects, said Mr Sam. Among them, the Macao Technology Research Industrial Park is expected to attract foreign research institutions to establish themselves and develop there. There are also plans to establish a government guidance fund to pool and channel capital into key industries and projects. Macao is fully prepared jointly to develop high-tech industries with research institutions from Europe and from across the globe, he added.

Meanwhile, preparations for the construction of the Macao International Integrated Tourism and Cultural Zone are being stepped up, and Mr Sam extended an invitation to those in European literary and artistic circles to participate.

In the future, Macao hoped to receive continued strong support from the EU to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as economic and trade matters, and culture. It welcomes enhanced cooperation with the EU in innovation, green development, and in industry-academia-research collaboration. Mr Sam also expressed hope that the EU would continue to support the promotion of the Portuguese language in Macao, and assist the MSAR in cultivating professionals proficient in Portuguese, English, and French translation work.

Mr Skoog welcomed the Chief Executive and his delegation to the EU’s Brussels headquarters. He stated that Macao and the EU share a long history of cultural, economic, and trade ties. The EU is an important partner of Macao, serving as both its second-largest trading partner and its third-largest source of foreign direct investment, with strong potential for further cooperation.

The Office of the European Union to Hong Kong and Macao also frequently organises events in the MSAR, with themes mostly centred around green transition, trade exchanges, and sustainable development, noted Mr Skoog.

He said that, following the meeting, the EU had gained a deeper understanding of Macao's latest economic development strategy and the MSAR Government’s strategic deployments for economic development. He emphasised that the EU fully agreed that the two sides can expand cooperation in areas such as innovative technology, green technology, higher education, and cultural and tourism industries.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the impact of the current international situation on global trade and resources. Both Macao and the EU expressed hope that global free trade will remain unimpeded, and that the flow of goods and services will be maintained.

Other officials attending Friday’s meeting included: the Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, Ambassador Mr Cai Run; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Macao Economic and Trade Office to the European Union in Brussels, Ms Lúcia Abrantes dos Santos; and the Acting Head of China Division, European External Action Service, Ms Nicoletta Pusterla.