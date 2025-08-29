External merchandise trade statistics for July 2025

MACAU, August 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise exports increased by 8.8% year-on-year to MOP1.29 billion in July 2025, while total merchandise imports dropped by 1.9% to MOP10.29 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP9.00 billion.

In comparison with July 2024, value of re-exports increased by 9.9% to MOP1.15 billion in July this year, of which re-exports of Diamond & diamond jewellery surged by 93.5%, while those of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products and Garments declined by 47.2% and 34.1% respectively. Value of domestic exports went up by 0.8% to MOP135 million, of which domestic exports of Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals rose by 32.1%, while those of Garments dropped by 25.5%. Meanwhile, total merchandise imports decreased by 1.9% year-on-year; imports of Food & beverages reduced by 5.3%, whereas imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products and Gold jewellery showed respective growth of 33.1% and 32.4%.

For the first seven months of 2025, total value of merchandise exports rose by 1.6% year-on-year to MOP7.91 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP7.07 billion) increased by 2.0% while value of domestic exports (MOP849 million) slid by 1.5%. Total value of merchandise imports fell by 4.6% year-on-year to MOP70.67 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP62.75 billion.

Analysed by destination, merchandise exports to the Chinese mainland (MOP468 million), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR) (MOP5.86 billion) and the USA (MOP178 million) went up by 3.9%, 8.2% and 2.2% respectively year-on-year in the first seven months, whereas exports to the EU (MOP120 million) dropped by 14.9%. Analysed by commodity, exports of Non-textiles increased by 2.5% year-on-year to MOP7.08 billion, while exports of Textiles & garments went down by 5.7% to MOP836 million.

By place of origin, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP21.02 billion) and the EU (MOP20.76 billion) fell by 3.1% and 7.1% respectively year-on-year in the first seven months, while those from Japan (MOP5.27 billion) increased by 0.5%. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP11.15 billion) and the Hong Kong SAR (MOP55.75 billion) decreased by 7.6% and 4.0% respectively year-on-year. In terms of commodity, imports of Consumer goods went down by 3.4% to MOP51.36 billion, of which imports of Garments & footwear (MOP6.84 billion) shrank by 7.2%, while imports of Food & beverages (MOP12.90 billion) and Gold jewellery (MOP6.48 billion) rose by 5.3% and 4.9% respectively.