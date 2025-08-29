Transport and communications statistics for July 2025

MACAU, August 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in the Macao Special Administrative Region totalled 253,163 as at end-July 2025, up by 0.9% year-on-year. In July, cross-border vehicular traffic (949,999 trips) rose by 22.0% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (6,246 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,723 trips) dropped by 8.6% and 10.1% respectively. As at end-July, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,487,626) and internet subscribers (780,320) showed respective growth of 4.3% and 1.7% year-on-year.

In July, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 13.9% year-on-year to 1,018 (electric vehicles accounted for 403 or 39.6%). In the first seven months of 2025, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 2.9% year-on-year to 6,919, with the proportion of electric vehicles (2,621) growing by 7.5 percentage points to 37.9%. Number of traffic accidents went down by 4.8% year-on-year to 1,337 in July, with 533 persons injured. A total of 8,668 traffic accidents were recorded in the first seven months, resulting in injuries to 3,153 persons.

As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 22.0% year-on-year to 949,999 trips in July. Light passenger car trips rose by 24.2% year-on-year to 900,007; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (191,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (137,000) went up by 44.7% and 7.0% respectively. In July, passenger ferry trips (6,246 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,723 trips) reduced by 8.6% and 10.1% year-on-year respectively. In the first seven months, cross-border vehicular traffic (6,252,936 trips) went up by 23.0% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (45,654 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (31,607 trips) fell by 2.5% and 4.3% respectively.

With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (7,406 tonnes) grew by 25.9% year-on-year in July, whereas port containerized cargo (16,969 tonnes) dropped by 3.6%. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 16.4% year-on-year to 10,228 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (443 tonnes), outward cargo (9,280 tonnes) and transit cargo (506 tonnes) expanded by 6.9%, 16.3% and 27.1% respectively. In the first seven months, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (39,541 tonnes), port containerized cargo (106,466 tonnes) and air cargo (57,041 tonnes) diminished by 2.4%, 6.5% and 1.3% year-on-year respectively.

As at the end of July 2025, number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.3% year-on-year to 1,487,626, with postpaid subscribers (1,050,231) and prepaid card subscribers (437,395) rising by 1.7% and 11.1% respectively. Number of fixed-line telephone subscribers went down by 6.4% year-on-year to 78,583. Internet subscribers totalled 780,320 as at end-July, up by 1.7% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in July dropped by 2.7% to 146 million hours, while the total duration of internet usage in the first seven months grew marginally by 0.2% to 1.02 billion hours.