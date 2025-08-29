Transport and communications statistics for July 2025
MACAU, August 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in the Macao Special Administrative Region totalled 253,163 as at end-July 2025, up by 0.9% year-on-year. In July, cross-border vehicular traffic (949,999 trips) rose by 22.0% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (6,246 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,723 trips) dropped by 8.6% and 10.1% respectively. As at end-July, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,487,626) and internet subscribers (780,320) showed respective growth of 4.3% and 1.7% year-on-year.
In July, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 13.9% year-on-year to 1,018 (electric vehicles accounted for 403 or 39.6%). In the first seven months of 2025, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 2.9% year-on-year to 6,919, with the proportion of electric vehicles (2,621) growing by 7.5 percentage points to 37.9%. Number of traffic accidents went down by 4.8% year-on-year to 1,337 in July, with 533 persons injured. A total of 8,668 traffic accidents were recorded in the first seven months, resulting in injuries to 3,153 persons.
As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 22.0% year-on-year to 949,999 trips in July. Light passenger car trips rose by 24.2% year-on-year to 900,007; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (191,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (137,000) went up by 44.7% and 7.0% respectively. In July, passenger ferry trips (6,246 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,723 trips) reduced by 8.6% and 10.1% year-on-year respectively. In the first seven months, cross-border vehicular traffic (6,252,936 trips) went up by 23.0% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (45,654 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (31,607 trips) fell by 2.5% and 4.3% respectively.
With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (7,406 tonnes) grew by 25.9% year-on-year in July, whereas port containerized cargo (16,969 tonnes) dropped by 3.6%. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 16.4% year-on-year to 10,228 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (443 tonnes), outward cargo (9,280 tonnes) and transit cargo (506 tonnes) expanded by 6.9%, 16.3% and 27.1% respectively. In the first seven months, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (39,541 tonnes), port containerized cargo (106,466 tonnes) and air cargo (57,041 tonnes) diminished by 2.4%, 6.5% and 1.3% year-on-year respectively.
As at the end of July 2025, number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.3% year-on-year to 1,487,626, with postpaid subscribers (1,050,231) and prepaid card subscribers (437,395) rising by 1.7% and 11.1% respectively. Number of fixed-line telephone subscribers went down by 6.4% year-on-year to 78,583. Internet subscribers totalled 780,320 as at end-July, up by 1.7% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in July dropped by 2.7% to 146 million hours, while the total duration of internet usage in the first seven months grew marginally by 0.2% to 1.02 billion hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.