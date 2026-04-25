CE meets Head of the Chinese Mission to the European Union

MACAU, April 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the Head of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Mr Cai Run, in Brussels, Belgium. They exchanged views on supporting Macao in strengthening economic, trade, and cultural cooperation with the EU, and on promoting the stable development of China-EU relations.

The meeting was held on Saturday (25 April) morning local time. Mr Sam had arrived in Brussels on Friday (24 April) after visits to Geneva, Switzerland; Madrid, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Mr Sam began by expressing his sincere gratitude to Ambassador Cai and the Mission for their support and assistance in facilitating the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation’s visit to the EU’s main headquarters. Macao has long maintained cooperative relations and mutual exchanges with the EU. The 24th EU-Macao Joint Committee meeting, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Sam expressed hope that both sides could soon resume this important dialogue mechanism, with an aim to deepen ties with the EU and to enable the MSAR to make new contributions to the continued development of China-EU relations.

Since its return to the motherland, Macao’s successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle has achieved remarkable results and received full recognition from the central authorities, Mr Sam noted. Macao’s development embodies the principles of peace, openness, inclusiveness, and shared growth, serving as a successful model of the “One country, two systems” principle. These results have been made possible with strong support from various sectors, including the Chinese Mission to the EU, he added.

Mr Sam stressed that Macao is committed to integrating into, and serving, China’s overall development strategy, fully leveraging the unique platform role conferred to the MSAR by the central authorities, and actively extending the reach of its market coverage, thereby further contributing to China’s high-level opening up. He expressed hope that the Mission would continue to provide support and guidance to enable Macao to advance its exchanges and cooperation with the EU in economic, trade, and cultural fields.

Ambassador Cai warmly welcomed the Chief Executive and his delegation. On 24 April, Mr Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the EU’s European External Action Service (EEAS), held in-depth discussions with the Chief Executive and clearly expressed the EU’s willingness to continue dialogue and strengthen cooperation with Macao – a clear sign of the EU’s high regard for the MSAR, Ambassador Cai noted.

The meeting with Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mr Younous Omarjee, similarly reflected the EU’s strong interest in deepening exchanges and cooperation with Macao, said Ambassador Cai. The Chinese Mission to the EU supported the resumption of the EU-Macao Joint Committee meetings, he added.

Ambassador Cai stated that China and the EU have a solid foundation for cooperation, and that the China-EU relationship is currently at an important stage of development. The year 2025 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU’s predecessor body. He expressed hope that, through joint efforts, the China-EU relationship could continue to move forward constructively, build on existing consensus, and seize opportunities to strengthen future exchanges and cooperation.

Ambassador Cai also commended the Chief Executive’s current European tour, which was significant and would effectively enhance Macao’s ties with the EU, and contribute to the stable and sustained development of China-EU relations.

Officials also present at Saturday’s meeting included: the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Macao Economic and Trade Office to the European Union in Brussels, Ms Lúcia Abrantes dos Santos; and officials from the Chinese Mission to the EU, including Minister Counsellor Mr Hua Ye, and Minister Counsellor Mr Wang Hailong.