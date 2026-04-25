CE meets Chinese Ambassador to Belgium in Brussels

MACAU, April 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the Chinese Ambassador to Belgium, Mr Fei Shengchao. They exchanged views on deepening economic and trade cooperation and tourism ties between Macao and Belgium, as well as expanding collaboration in emerging industries.

The meeting was held in Brussels, Belgium on Saturday (25 April) morning local time. Mr Sam had arrived in Brussels on Friday (24 April) after visits to Geneva, Switzerland; Madrid, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Fei and the Chinese Embassy for their strong support in facilitating the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation’s visit to Belgium, as well as for their continued interest in Macao’s successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

This visit marked a key step in the current-term MSAR Government’s strategy to deepen engagement with the European market, supporting mutually-beneficial cooperation between China and Europe, said Mr Sam. The visit aimed to contribute to the implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders of China and Belgium on enhancing their all-round friendly partnership.

The tour also served to present to the international community the achievements Macao has made since its return to the motherland through the successful practising of the “One country, two systems” principle, while promoting the development opportunities in Macao and Hengqin, and further demonstrating Macao’s role in China’s high-level opening up, said Mr Sam.

Mr Sam noted that, building on the existing solid foundation, the MSAR Government is committed to strengthening economic and trade exchanges and tourism cooperation between Macao and Belgium. The MSAR also plans to expand collaboration with Belgium in emerging sectors such as biomedical research and development, smart logistics, and green development, enhancing industrial linkages, leveraging complementary strengths, and pursuing shared growth.

These efforts would contribute to building a more resilient economic and trade bridge between China and Europe. Mr Sam expressed hope that the Chinese Embassy in Belgium would continue to support and provide guidance on Macao’s internationalisation strategy.

Ambassador Fei welcomed Mr Sam’s visit to Belgium, stating that it would help deepen understanding among Belgian community of Macao’s current situation and development potential. China-Belgium relations are steadily progressing, and as an important gateway for China’s opening up, Macao possesses the unique advantage of being “backed by the motherland, connected to the world”. Mr Fei expressed confidence that such strength would contribute further to strengthening the comprehensive friendly partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Fei expressed hope that MSAR Government delegations and representatives of Macao’s business community would make additional and frequent visits to Belgium, further strengthening interaction and practical cooperation between Macao and Belgium, as well as with other European countries.

Ambassador Fei noted Belgium holds a leading position in biomedicine and green industries. The Embassy would actively serve as a bridge to promote precise sectoral alignment between the MSAR and Belgium, paving the way for a new phase of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

At the same time, the Embassy would continue to support Macao in leveraging its platform functions to help deepen China’s comprehensive cooperation with Belgium and the rest of Europe, while enabling Macao to achieve sustained progress in appropriate economic diversification and continuous improvement in people’s livelihoods.

Other officials also present at Saturday’s meeting were: the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Macao Economic and Trade Office to the European Union in Brussels, Ms Lúcia Abrantes dos Santos; and officials from the Chinese Embassy in Belgium, including Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Ms Li Yan; and Counsellor, Ms Xie Yajing.

In addition, on Friday (24 April) evening local time, Mr Sam, accompanied by Ambassador Fei, met with around 30 representatives of the Chinese community in Belgium. The meeting aimed to strengthen communication and explore further cooperation, building on existing ties. Mr Sam expressed appreciation for the community leaders’ long-standing support in enhancing Macao’s external economic and trade exchanges.

Looking ahead, Mr Sam expressed hope the Chinese community would continue to promote ties with the MSAR, and actively leverage their extensive networks across Belgium to assist Macao enterprises in exploring new business opportunities there, fostering synergistic development and achieving even greater results.