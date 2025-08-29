Redefining Smart Healthcare: HID Series Medical-Grade Panel PCs Driving the Future of Clinical Data Management

TAIPEI, NEW TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, continues to strengthen its presence in the smart healthcare sector with its HID Series medical-grade panel PCs, including the HID-1540 HID-1337 , and HID-2340 . In the post-pandemic era, as healthcare institutions face the dual challenge of protecting medical staff while maintaining high-quality patient care, the HID Series has been deployed in negative pressure isolation ward telemedicine systems, enabling contactless consultations and real-time data monitoring that bring new momentum to smart hospital development.HID-1540: Balancing High Performance and Clinical ApplicationsThe HID-1540 is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD PCAP touch display and powered by the 13th Gen IntelRaptor Lake-PS Core™ i processor, delivering strong computing and graphic performance. It allows medical teams to efficiently process complex medical data and maintain patient records with ease. Its flat-panel design, antibacterial coating, and IP65 protection ensure safe and hygienic operation, even under frequent disinfection. On both sides, programmable tri-color LED light bars and a 5W speaker—compliant with IEC-60601-1-8 standards—provide real-time visual and audio alerts. With a built-in TPM module for data security and versatile USB Type-C support, the HID-1540 is particularly suited for critical care monitoring, medical imaging, and clinical data management.HID-1337: A Compact and Flexible Core PlatformThe HID-1337 features a 13.3-inch Full HD PCAP touch display, powered by 12th Gen IntelAlder Lake-N Core™ processor, delivering the perfect balance between performance and energy efficiency. Certified with UL60601-1, and designed with an IP65-rated antibacterial front panel, it ensures safety and reliability in intensive care units (ICUs) and operating rooms. Built-in TPM and RFID modules safeguard access and data integrity, while tri-color corner LEDs and audio alarms provide intuitive alerts. Its lightweight design makes it ideal for installation on medical carts, ambulances, or space-limited wards. With multiple USB ports and dual 2.5GbE LAN, the HID-1337 enables seamless connection to monitoring devices, supporting mobile healthcare and real-time patient monitoring.HID-2340: Large-Screen Integration and High-Performance Edge ComputingThe HID-2340 offers a 23.8-inch Full HD PCAP touch display and is powered by the 13th Gen IntelRaptor Lake-PS Core™ i processor, delivering exceptional computing capacity for clinical needs. It provides comprehensive I/O connectivity (COM, LAN, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB-C) and supports IET expansion modules, enabling optional isolated USB/COM/LAN ports or video capture cards. The HID-2340 is designed for operating rooms and critical care units, where it can integrate multi-source medical imaging and patient data onto a single platform, allowing physicians to analyze and act on real-time information with greater accuracy and efficiency.Clinical Benefits Driving Smart Hospital TransformationHospitals adopting the HID Series have reported significant improvements. The frequency of healthcare staff entering isolation wards has decreased by more than 30%, while monthly PPE consumption has been reduced by over 30%. With the HID Series paired with cameras and sensors, physicians can remotely monitor patient temperature, oxygen saturation, and clinical imaging. All data is seamlessly synchronized to the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system, improving efficiency while ensuring data security and accuracy.The Future Blueprint of Smart HealthcareAvalue emphasizes that the HID Series not only complies with stringent medical-grade standards but also offers high scalability. Future applications will include integration with AI-powered imaging analysis, smart alert systems, and comprehensive clinical data management—covering patient information management, operating room documentation, and medical data acquisition. As the global smart hospital market continues to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20%, Avalue remains committed to advancing IPC and IoT technologies to deliver safer and more efficient solutions, opening new possibilities for the future of healthcare.For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

