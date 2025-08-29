Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size for organic acids in animal nutrition has significantly expanded. Projections indicate that it will escalate from a value of $1.98 billion in 2024 to approximately $2.11 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth experienced in the historical period is linked to progress in precision livestock farming, government backing and incentives for eco-friendly farming, the broadening of aquaculture, an increase in plant-based feed substitutes, and the emergence of functional feed.

In the forthcoming years, the animal nutrition organic acids market is projected to experience robust growth, with its size escalating to $2.72 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth during the projection period is anticipated due to various factors such as the trend towards antibiotic-free production, the effects of climate change on the accessibility of feed ingredients, the heightened emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, the internationalization of animal protein supply chains, and the growing prominence of direct-to-farm nutritional services. Key trends for the forecast period comprise of nutrition based on the microbiome, the integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics into feed formulation, the creation of climate-resilient feed ingredients, the utilization of blockchain for feed traceability, and the emerging popularity of insect-based proteins.

Download a free sample of the animal nutrition organic acids market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26756&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market?

The increase in the intake of poultry and meat is predicted to fuel the animal nutrition organic acids market's expansion. The term 'meat consumption' pertains to the quantity of meat and poultry ingested by individuals or whole populations over a predetermined timeframe. The boost in meat consumption can be attributed to rising global incomes, allowing more individuals to afford diets rich in protein. Organic acids used in animal nutrition can enhance the health and growth of livestock, which in turn improves the quality and yield of meat, further encouraging meat consumption. For instance, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a governmental agency based in Australia, revealed in March 2025 that Australians had boosted their consumption of meat and poultry by 2.3% during 2023-24 compared to the previous fiscal year, averaging 145 grams per person per day. Consequently, the increased consumption of meat is promoting the growth of the animal nutrition organic acids market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market?

Major players in the Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Croda International Plc

• Adisseo France SAS

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Perstorp Holding AB

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Industry?

Top-tier companies in the animal nutrition organic acids market are turning their attention towards creating acid blends specifically targeted at harmful pathogens. The idea is to inhibit the growth of harmful microbes in the animal gut, lessen the occurrence of diseases, and encourage a more robust growth of livestock, all without the use of antibiotics. Pathogen-targeted acid blends refer to a specific type of organic acid designed to fight against damaging pathogens while simultaneously promoting the health of the animal's gut. Take for example, Kemin Industries, a biotech firm from the U.S, which in March 2025, released an innovative feed pathogen control solution, PROSIDIUM. This product, based on peroxy acids, had been under development for quite some time. Its main objective is to aid feed producers in their fight against pathogens like Salmonella and certain viruses, thereby uplifting feed and food safety standards worldwide. PROSIDIUM introduces a unique antimicrobial method that merges the advantages of organic acids and formaldehyde-based treatments to provide protection, both immediate and long-lasting.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market Segments

The animal nutrition organic acids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acetic Acid, Formic Acid, Propionic Acid, Butyric Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid

2) By Source: Natural Organic Acids, Synthetic Organic Acids

3) By Livestock Type: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Other Livestock Types

4) By Function: Preservative Function, Gut Health Improvement, Growth Promotion, pH Regulation, Feed Efficiency

5) By End-User: Feed Manufacturers, Livestock Farmers, Aquaculture Farms, Veterinary Clinics, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Acetic Acid: Glacial Acetic Acid, Diluted Acetic Acid, Buffered Acetic Acid, Acetic Acid Blends

2) By Formic Acid: Feed Grade Formic Acid, Technical Grade Formic Acid, Encapsulated Formic Acid, Formic Acid Blends

3) By Propionic Acid: Pure Propionic Acid, Buffered Propionic Acid, Encapsulated Propionic Acid, Propionic Acid Salts

4) By Butyric Acid: Sodium Butyrate, Coated Sodium Butyrate, Tributyrin (Glyceride of Butyric Acid), Calcium Butyrate

5) By Lactic Acid: Natural Lactic Acid, Synthetic Lactic Acid, Lactic Acid Blends, Calcium Lactate

6) By Citric Acid: Anhydrous Citric Acid, Monohydrate Citric Acid, Buffered Citric Acid, Citric Acid Salts

View the full animal nutrition organic acids market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-nutrition-organic-acids-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market Landscape?

In 2024, Europe led the global market for animal nutrition organic acids. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate. The report surveys various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Amino Acids And Proteins For Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amino-acids-and-proteins-for-animal-nutrition-global-market-report

Organic Pet Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-pet-food-global-market-report

Feed And Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-and-animal-nutrition-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.