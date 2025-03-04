Leaders in Supply Chain Podcast Unveils Exclusive Career Report and Exciting Updates for 2025 Season

Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast, 2025

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leaders in Supply Chain Podcast, a leading platform for global industry insights and thought leadership, is proud to announce the release of its exclusive Career Report, featuring invaluable lessons and trends drawn from top executives and thought leaders who joined the show in the past 12 months. This report provides key takeaways on the value of supply chain, career growth, leadership strategies, and qualities that foster resilience and innovation in supply chain, championing digital transformation and fluency, based on interviews with distinguished guests from the past season.

As the podcast grows, we are thrilled to introduce Season 2, which debuted with episode 201 on February 13, 2025. The Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast is hosted by a distinguished team of industry experts from Alcott Global.

Radu Palamariu, a leading voice in the industry, is the author of the bestselling book From Source to Sold. His insights have been featured in Bloomberg, Bangkok Post, and MIT Supply Chain Talent Magazine, and his latest articles have been published in Forbes, The CEO Magazine, the World Economic Forum, Supply Chain Management Review, and McKinsey.

“Each episode is a deep dive into the minds of industry leaders, uncovering the strategies, challenges, and innovations shaping global supply chains. This year, as we expand our content and introduce more dynamic formats, our mission remains the same—to connect our audience with the brightest minds, spark meaningful conversations, and help shape the future of supply chain leadership." – says Radu Palamariu, Group CEO, Alcott Global.

With over 200 published episodes, the Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast is a premier platform for industry knowledge and professional growth. Reaching an audience of 250,000+ social media impressions per episode and 1 million listeners in 2024, it continues to be a powerful source of insights for supply chain professionals worldwide.

The podcast caters to a broad audience, from entry-level professionals and students to board members and C-suite executives, offering valuable perspectives on end-to-end supply chain management—spanning procurement, manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce.

Past guests include Vikram Agarwal (COO, Danone), Karen-Marie Katholm (CISO and Executive Committee Member, AkzoNobel), Donato Giorgio (President Global Supply Chain, Essity), Mourad Tamoud (CSCO, Schneider Electric), Meri Stevens (CSCO, Kenvue), Keith Svendsen (CEO, APM Terminals), Dave Wheeler (COO, New Balance), Joe Foster (Founder, Reebok), Guy Kawasaki (Author), and many more.

For professionals eager to stay ahead in the evolving supply chain landscape, this upcoming season promises to be our most insightful yet.

Download the 2024 Career Report and stay tuned for the 2025 season!

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global provides executive search solutions for key positions at all pillars of end-to-end value chains, from general management to overall supply chain operations, including non-executive board roles.

In the Makers & Movers face-to-face events, Alcott Global brings together value chain executives to connect, collaborate, and innovate—forums focused on business value creation.

Through Supplify, Alcott Global matches corporations with the top tech companies to drive change in supply chain and logistics.

Yearly, we celebrate and award the Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders who push for excellence and inspire the future of the industry.

Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast

