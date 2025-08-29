Introducing PawTronic Pro Series 2 - Wireless GPS Dog Fence

Introducing the PawTronic Pro Series 2 – the next generation in smart pet safety.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing the PawTronic Pro Series 2 – the next generation in smart pet safety. Designed to keep your furry companion safe and secure within customizable 4-sided or circular boundaries, it combines cutting-edge GPS precision with advanced AI intelligence. Experience a smarter, more reliable alternative to traditional pet containment methods, all in one sleek, cost-effective device.Hassle-Free Setup – No Subscriptions Required:With the Pawtronic GPS dog fence Pro Series 2, creating safe boundaries for your pet has never been easier. Forget base stations, buried wires, or monthly fees – this fully GPS-powered wireless dog fence is completely portable, giving you unmatched flexibility and convenience wherever you go. Its adjustable collar fits most dogs comfortably, accommodating neck sizes from 8” to 27”, making it the perfect fit for pets of all shapes and sizes.Unmatched Accuracy & Customizable Boundaries:With the Pro Series 2, setting up your pet’s safe zone is quick and effortless. Simply download our free Linked Paw app, connect your smartphone, and use Google Maps to create custom 8-sided or circular boundaries ranging from 1 to 200 acres, all in just minutes. Choose from shock static correction, vibration, or tone training modes to match your dog’s personality and training needs, giving you complete control over both safety and comfort.2-in-1 Smart Functionality:The Pro Series 2 goes beyond a standard GPS dog fence by offering true 2-in-1 convenience. Not only does it provide automatic containment for properties big or small, but it also transforms your smartphone into a manual dog trainer when you’re with your pet. Easily switch the Ultra on or off from either the collar or the app, giving you full control and flexibility wherever you are.Waterproof & Built to Last:Engineered for the outdoors, the Pro Series 2 features a fully IPX7 waterproof design, ensuring reliable performance in rain, snow, or splashes. With long-lasting battery life and convenient USB recharging, it’s always ready for your next adventure. Plus, if you have multiple pets, you can easily add extra collars to the system for effortless multi-dog containment.What’s Included:With the Pro Series 2, you get everything you need for advanced pet containment in one package:• Pro Series 2 Collar – IPX7 waterproof, long battery life, and USB rechargeable.• Adjustable Strap – Fits neck sizes from 8” to 27” for a comfortable, secure fit.• USB Charging Cable – For quick and convenient recharging.• User Guide – Step-by-step instructions for setup and training.Need to protect more than one furry friend? Simply add extra Ultra collars for seamless multi-pet integration.Shipping Information:We’re proud to provide free, fast shipping across the United States, ensuring your Pawtronic Pro Series 2 arrives quickly so you can start keeping your pet safe without delay.

