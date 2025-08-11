PawTronic Introduces Advanced GPS Dog Fence Collars for Safe and Flexible Pet Containment

PawTronic offers GPS wireless dog fence collars for safe, flexible pet containment—no wires, easy setup, and models for any property size.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PawTronic, a leader in innovative pet safety solutions, offers a lineup of GPS-enabled wireless dog fence collars designed for pet owners seeking reliable and customizable containment options. The collection includes the Classic , Pro Series, and Hybrid models—each offering unique configurations tailored to different property sizes and user needs.Model Highlights:• Classic Wireless Dog Fence Collar:Ideal for pets in expansive areas, this model offers circular boundary coverage spanning 1 to 300 acres, up to 1,000 yards in range. It features a 24-hour battery life, charges in approximately 2 hours, and includes six levels each of sound, vibration, and shock alerts for precise training customization. Built with a durable, irritation-resistant strap and IPX7 waterproof rating, the Classic is both practical and tough.• Pro Series Wireless GPS Fence Collar:Featuring GPS-powered four-sided boundary setup using the free Linked Paw app and Google Maps integration, this model covers up to 200 acres with a 25–900-yard range. It offers 3–4 days of battery life, supports tone, vibration, and shock alerts across six intensity levels, and includes extras such as titanium bolts for comfort, Swiss GPS technology, and no required subscriptions.• Hybrid Series Wireless Dog Fence Collar:Engineered for versatility, the Hybrid model allows both indoor and outdoor confinement using compact circular boundaries ranging from 10 to 120 feet (0.5–1 acre). Equipped with the same battery life and alert levels as the Classic, this model is ideal for small properties or multi-use environments.All PawTronic collars are engineered with IPX7 waterproof protection, long-lasting rechargeable batteries, and user-friendly interfaces, making setup quick and accessible. Using the free app, pet owners can define boundaries easily without wiring, base stations, or subscription fees.“Our goal is to give pet owners peace of mind while allowing dogs the freedom to roam safely,” says PawTronic CEO “Our range of GPS collars provides flexible solutions—whether you have a large countryside acreage or a small suburban yard, there’s a model designed to meet your needs.”About PawTronic:PawTronic is committed to blending cutting-edge GPS and wireless fence technologies to safeguard pets while simplifying life for owners.For more info: https://pawtronicgpsfence.com/

