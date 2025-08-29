Global Coal Tar Pitch Market to Reach $6.16 Billion at a Steady 6.3% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Coal Tar Pitch Market Be By 2025?

The coal tar pitch market has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from a value of $4.53 billion in 2024 to $4.83 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The expansion during the historical timeframe has been driven by growing demand from the aluminum sector, amplified utilization in the production of carbon electrodes, increasing uses in the fabrication of graphite, a surge in growth in the steel industry, and heightened awareness about the properties of coal tar pitch.

The market size of coal tar pitch is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years, with projections estimating a rise to $6.16 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This expected surge during the forecasted period could be linked to escalating demands for progressive battery technologies, heightened usage in carbon fiber manufacturing, ongoing expansion of the aluminum smelting sector, increased adoption in the aerospace composites sector, and burgeoning investments in the production of electric vehicles. Key trends predicted for the forecast period involve advancements in environmentally-friendly coal tar pitch formulations, developments in high-performance carbon materials, the incorporation of coal tar pitch in renewable energy applications, sophisticated processing methodologies for superior quality pitch, and inventive practices in sustainable sourcing and production.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Coal Tar Pitch Market Landscape?

The acceleration in aluminum production is anticipated to fuel the coal-tar-pitch market's growth in the coming years. Industrial processing of aluminum involves the extraction and refinement of the metal from raw resources to create valuable finished products. The climb in aluminum production results from the escalating demand in sectors like automotive and construction that necessitate resilient and lightweight materials. In aluminum manufacturing, coal tar pitch serves as a vital carbon source and binder, aiding the production of anodes essential for the electrolytic smelting procedure. For example, data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a scientific institution based in the US, indicated an increase in aluminum output from new scrap secondary sources to 1,920 thousand metric tons in 2022, up from 1,780 thousand metric tons in 2021, as of January 2025. Consequently, the surge in aluminum production is propelling the coal-tar-pitch market's expansion.

Who Are The Top Players In The Coal Tar Pitch Market?

Major players in the Coal Tar Pitch Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Agrofert a.s.

• Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co. Ltd.

• JFE Chemical Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Koppers Inc.

• Nagreeka Hydrocarbons Private Limited

• Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited

• Konark Tar Products Private Limited

• Jining Carbon Group Co. Ltd.

• China Steel Chemical Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Coal Tar Pitch Sector?

Key companies in the coal tar pitch market are focusing on expanding their domestic production capabilities to cater to the growing industrial demand and lessen reliance on imports. This growth in domestic production capacity ensures a consistent supply to critical sectors such as aluminum, graphite, and infrastructure, thus improving control over costs and promoting national self-sufficiency. For instance, in February 2024, VCI Chemicals Ltd., a firm based in India that operates in the industrial chemical sector, started the construction of a 1.1 lakh tonnes per annum (LTPA) coal tar pitch (CTP) plant upon obtaining all necessary permissions. This facility is set to greatly augment the domestic supply of coal tar pitch, a vital raw material for manufacturing electrodes and smelting aluminum. This initiative signifies India's strategic move towards sourcing industrial materials domestically in light of increased global demand.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Coal Tar Pitch Market

The coal tar pitch market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: High-Temperature Coal Tar Pitch, Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch, Low-Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

2) By Grade: Aluminum Grade, Graphite Grade, Special Grade

3) By Form: Solid, Liquid

4) By Application: Graphite Electrode, Carbon Electrode, Roofing And Paving, Paint And Coatings, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Aluminum Industry, Steel Industry, Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing, Construction, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By High-Temperature Coal Tar Pitch: Anode Grade, Needle Coke Grade, Graphite Electrode Grade, Binder Grade

2) By Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch: Carbon Fiber Grade, Binder for Carbon Products, Industrial Carbon Grade

3) By Low-Temperature Coal Tar Pitch: Roofing Grade, Asphalt Binder Grade, Adhesive Grade, Sealant Grade

Coal Tar Pitch Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the global market for coal tar pitch, as revealed in the Coal Tar Pitch Global Market Report 2025, and it's also expected to see significant growth. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

