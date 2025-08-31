Inside the Frontier of Sound: Exploring the Acoustic Innovation Behind Audfly’s Directional Audio Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology, a global leader in directional audio solutions , has announced the release of its Alpha Series, a lineup of modular ultrasonic sound modules including Alpha22, Alpha43. The launch underscores the company’s mission to make focused, privacy-friendly audio easier to deploy across a wide range of industries.Audfly's directional sound technology works by transmitting audio in highly targeted ultrasonic beams, similar to a spotlight illuminating a single subject. Listeners within the beam hear clear sound, while those outside of it hear little to nothing. This makes the technology ideal for kiosks, smart terminals, digital signage, museums, and healthcare devices where privacy and clarity are essential."This isn't just another speaker innovation," said Dr. Peter Levinson, Professor of Audio Systems. "Audfly is advancing applied acoustics by leveraging beamforming and ultrasonic modulation to give sound unprecedented precision."The Alpha modules are built for integration and scalability, supporting flexible mounting options, plug-and-play deployment, and beam steering algorithms for adaptive sound targeting.Laura Chen, an audio systems integrator based in Berlin, highlighted the series' appeal:"The Alpha Series stands out because it makes high-precision directional audio both modular and scalable. It can be integrated into a wide variety of modern systems without the usual complexity."Real-world trials have reflected this promise. At a Tokyo community gallery installation, visitors described the sound as "immersive yet private." One participant said, "I could hear every word of the narration when standing in front of the exhibit, but once I stepped aside, the sound was gone."Industry analysts see strong potential for the technology. Dr. Elena Moravec, Senior Analyst, remarked:"Directional sound is approaching a tipping point. As solutions like the Alpha Series simplify integration, we're likely to see rapid adoption in sectors that require personalized or private audio."With this new product line, Audfly reinforces its role as a driving force in next-generation acoustic solutions. For developers, integrators, and technology enthusiasts, the Alpha Series provides a glimpse of how audio delivery is being reshaped for the future.About the Alpha SeriesThe Alpha Series is Audfly Technology’s latest family of modular directional sound modules , designed for seamless integration into kiosks, healthcare systems, smart terminals, and digital signage. By using ultrasonic focused sound projection, the series offers targeted, privacy-friendly audio experiences while keeping installations space-efficient and flexible.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly Technology is an innovator in ultrasonic directional sound and beamforming solutions, serving industries ranging from retail and healthcare to public installations and consumer electronics. With a strong emphasis on acoustic precision, privacy, and scalability, Audfly continues to pioneer solutions that transform the way sound is experienced.

