Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.9% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Market?

The market size of outsourced automated teller machines has seen substantial growth in recent years and is projected to expand from $2.84 billion in 2024 to $3.07 billion in 2025, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The surge in this historical period can be traced back to the escalating demand for affordable banking procedures, the intensified concentration on core banking solutions by financial organizations, the increment of banked individuals in metropolitan areas, the mounting installation of automated teller machines in emergent regions, and an elevated adoption of managed services.

The market size for outsourcing sales of automated teller machines (ATMs) is predicted to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, expected to escalate to $4.16 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This forecasted growth can be ascribed to factors like the increased requirement for cash accessibility in isolated areas, the rising tendency to outsource in order to decrease operational complications, the growing need for round-the-clock customer service, expansion of worldwide banking networks, and increased dependence on third-party service providers. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as technological enhancements in ATM software integration, innovation in biometric-based ATM security systems, progress in real-time ATM monitoring tools, advancement in data analytics and dashboard tools, and R&D efforts in cash recycling technologies.

Download a free sample of the automated teller machine outsourcing sales market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26730&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Market?

The growth of the automated teller machine outsourcing sales market is projected to be fuelled by the expansion in non-banking sectors. These sectors comprise industries and organizations which offer financial and related services but do not engage in traditional banking activities like accepting deposits or issuing loans owing to the lack of a banking license. It's the intensifying measures for promoting financial inclusivity, which aims at ensuring a wider reach of financial services amongst the unbanked and underserved populations, that have led to this expansion. The automated teller machine outsourcing sales assist these non-banking sectors by giving them economical access to cash handling and transaction services, eliminating the necessity of a comprehensive banking system. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a Government department based in the UK, reported in May 2025, that the UK non-financial business economy was valued at $2,060.8 billion in 2023, indicating a surge of $69.25 billion (3.5%) from 2022. Hence, it’s evident that the automated teller machine outsourcing sales market is experiencing growth propelled by the expansion happening in non-banking sectors.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Market?

Major players in the Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation

• G4S Cash Solutions Limited.

• Fiserv Inc.

• Worldline SA

• The Brink's Company

• NCR Atleos Corporation

• Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

• Euronet Worldwide Inc.

• Tietoevry Corporation

• Loomis AB

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Industry?

Leading corporations in the automated teller machine outsourcing sales market are prioritizing the creation of innovative service offerings such as comprehensive ATM managed services, aimed at boosting operational effectiveness, minimizing expenses, and bettering customer service for financial and non-banking bodies. Comprehensive ATM managed services (AMS) signify all-inclusive outsourcing solutions which encompass the whole ATM lifecycle including installation, upkeep, cash management, software updates, and security surveillance. For instance, in July 2025, The Brink’s Company, an American firm specializing in cash management and secure logistics, introduced a comprehensive ATM outsourcing solution designed specifically for banks and financial entities. This all-embracing service contains ATM asset ownership, installation, network monitoring, vendor management, and cash forecasting to maximize uptime and diminish operational costs. Additionally, the solution comprises real-time ATM health monitoring, centralized service level agreement (SLA) management, and complete lifecycle management of ATM hardware and regulatory compliance, enabling institutions to augment operational efficiency and security.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Market Report?

The automated teller machine outsourcing sales market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Automated Teller Machine Monitoring, Automated Teller Machine Maintenance, Automated Teller Machine Cash Management, Automated Teller Machine Network Management, Other Service Types

2) By Automated Teller Machine Type: Onsite Automated Teller Machines, Offsite Automated Teller Machines, Worksite Automated Teller Machines, Mobile Automated Teller Machines

3) By Transaction Type: Cash Withdrawal, Balance Inquiry, Fund Transfer, Payment Services

4) By Technology Adoption: Traditional Automated Teller Machines, Smart Automated Teller Machines, Contactless Automated Teller Machines, Biometric Automated Teller Machines

5) By End-User Type: Financial Institutions, Retailers, Gas Stations And Convenience Stores, Restaurants And Food Chains

Subsegments:

1) By Automated Teller Machine Monitoring: Real-Time Performance Monitoring, Security Surveillance Integration, Remote Fault Detection, System Alert Notification, Transaction Activity Tracking

2) By Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Maintenance: Preventive Maintenance Services, On-Demand Repair Services, Hardware Replacement Services, Software Troubleshooting Services, Routine Servicing Schedules

3) By Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Cash Management: Cash Replenishment Services, Cash Forecasting Solutions, Cash Tracking And Reporting, Deposit Collection Services, Currency Sorting And Handling

4) By Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Network Management: Network Configuration Services, Connectivity Troubleshooting, Software And Firmware Updates, Terminal Integration Services, Network Security Management

5) By Other Service Types: Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Installation Services, Decommissioning Services, Branding And Wrap Services, Training And User Support, Compliance And Regulatory Services

View the full automated teller machine outsourcing sales market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-teller-machine-outsourcing-sales-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Market?

In the given year, North America held the leading position in the Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Global Market Report of 2024. The most rapid growth, however, is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes information on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automated Teller Machine Outsourcing Sales Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Crypto Automated Teller Machine Atm Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crypto-automated-teller-machine-atm-global-market-report

Biometric Automated Teller Machine Atm Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biometric-automated-teller-machine-atm-global-market-report

Automatic Teller Machine Atm Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-teller-machine-atm-security-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.