Biosecurity Market Size Worth $31.83 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Biosecurity Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Biosecurity Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Biosecurity Market Worth?

In recent years, we have seen swift expansion in the biosecurity market size. The market is expected to expand from $18.41 billion in 2024 to $20.59 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This impressive growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as burgeoning demand for livestock products, increased governmental initiatives, a surge in cross-border livestock movement, heightened spending in veterinary healthcare, and mounting instances of infectious disease outbreaks.

The biosecurity sector is projected to experience a significant surge in the coming years, expanding to a value of $31.83 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The escalation during the forecasted period can be credited to a multitude of factors like the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, increasing geopolitical conflicts, the escalating emergence of pandemics and bioterrorism, along with mounting DNA malware attacks. Some prominent trends expected to shape the market within the forecast period are the incorporation of intelligent agricultural innovations, the application of blockchain technology in livestock traceability, advancing smart personal protection equipment, the integration of digital biosecurity platforms, and AI-driven disease monitoring systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Biosecurity Market?

The growth of the biosecurity market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating prevalence of zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic diseases, infections that can be transferred between animals and humans through direct interaction or carriers like insects, are on the rise due to an increase in human intrusion into wildlife habitats, elevated contact between humans and animals, and a conducive environment for pathogen transmission. Biosecurity acts as a shield against zoonotic diseases by curbing the transmission risk of pathogens between animals and humans through cleanliness routines, regulation of animal movement, and monitoring. Moreover, biosecurity also reduces the chances of outbreaks by erecting barriers that restrict exposure to the sources of infectious agents. For instance, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, a Sweden-based European Union agency, reported a sharp increase in cases of campylobacteriosis (a zoonotic disease) from 8,956 in 2022 to 148,181 in 2023. Thus, the growing spread of zoonotic diseases is fuelling the expansion of the biosecurity market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Biosecurity Market?

Major players in the Biosecurity Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Solvay S.A.

• Ecolab Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Lanxess AG

• Vetoquinol SA

• Neogen Corporation

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

• Dynamatic Technologies Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Biosecurity Industry?

Leading firms in the biosecurity industry are concentrating on producing innovative products, such as tools for assessing biosecurity risks, to augment disease prevention and protect the health of both humans and animals. Systems like these are designed to recognize and appraise potential biosecurity threats by evaluating the risks associated with individuals, transportation, and environments. For example, ExoFlare Pty Ltd, a biosecurity technology firm based in Australia, unveiled the Pioneering Biosecurity Threat Management System in August 2024. The system boasts state-of-the-art pathogen detection, instant monitoring of outbreaks, and mechanized response protocols intended to shield the world's food supplies from threats like avian flu. It boosts the scope and efficacy of biosecurity measures throughout both the agricultural and public health sectors, efficiently addressing biological threats whether they are natural or engineered. These advancements are revolutionizing the field of biosecurity, paving the way for a more intelligent, speedier, and better-integrated threat management.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Biosecurity Market Share?

The biosecurity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Biocides And Disinfectants, Personal Protective Equipment, Detection And Monitoring Equipment, Decontamination Systems, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors and Dealers, Online Retail or E-Commerce, Specialty Stores, Government Procurement Channels

3) By End User: Government And Regulatory Bodies, Healthcare Institutions, Agriculture Sector, Research And Academia, Private And Commercial Sectors

Subsegments:

1) By Biocides and Disinfectants: Surface Disinfectants, Aerial Disinfectants, Water Sanitizers, Animal Skin Disinfectants, Hand Sanitizers

2) By Personal Protective Equipment: Gloves, Face Masks And Respirators, Protective Clothing, Eye And Face Protection, Footwear Covers

3) By Detection And Monitoring Equipment: Pathogen Detection Kits, Biosensors, Thermal Scanners, Surveillance Cameras, Diagnostic Devices

4) By Decontamination Systems: Aerial Decontamination Units, Surface Fogging, Ultraviolet-C Sterilization Systems, Mobile Decontamination Units, Chemical Spraying Systems

5) By Other Product Types: Biosecurity Software Platforms, Quarantine Barriers And Gates, Air Filtration Systems, Waste Management Systems, Animal Movement Tracking Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Biosecurity Market?

For the year under review in the Biosecurity Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region. It promises to witness significant growth in its biosecurity market. The report comprehensively covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

