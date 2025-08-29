The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Architectural Lighting Fixture Market Anticipated to Grow at 6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $60.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Architectural Lighting Fixture Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size for architectural lighting fixtures has experienced substantial growth. From a worth of $45.01 billion in 2024, it is expected to surge to $47.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The expansion during the historical period can be credited to a heightened emphasis on the aesthetic design of buildings, rising popularity of LED technology, an increase in commercial construction, development of smart city projects, and a growing demand for sustainable lighting solutions.

Expectations for the architectural lighting fixture market size are oriented towards robust growth in the upcoming years. The anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at 6.0%, taking the market size to $60.38 billion by 2029. This projected growth within the forecast period is predominantly due to the emerging acceptance of smart lighting systems, a surge in demand for connected and IoT-integrated lighting, a growing emphasis on maintaining green building standards, an increase in attention towards human-centered lighting, and a rise in urban infrastructure projects. Key trends projected for the forecast period comprise advancements in smart and adaptive lighting technologies, innovative strides in energy-efficient LED fixtures, IoT and wireless controls integration, progress in human-centric and circadian lighting, along with innovations in sustainable and recyclable materials.

Download a free sample of the architectural lighting fixture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26741&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Architectural Lighting Fixture Market?

The architectural lighting fixture market is anticipated to expand due to the increase in renovation and retrofit endeavors. These endeavors involve the upgrading or modernization of existing buildings and infrastructure, particularly with a view to improve energy efficiency, aesthetic appeal, functionality, and adherence to current regulations. The surge in renovation and retrofit undertakings stems from the escalating demand for improved energy effectiveness in outdated buildings to decrease running costs and meet sustainability objectives. Architectural lighting fixtures contribute to these renovation and retrofit projects by modernizing spaces with energy-efficient illumination that harmonizes with the architecture. They not only enhance the overall aesthetic appeal but also highlight architectural nuances and supersede antiquated systems with nominal structural alterations. For example, in March 2022, the US Department of Energy reported that over $32 million were allocated to fund more than 30 upcoming renovation and retrofit initiatives, aiding the elimination of carbon emissions from around 130 million buildings, aiming towards a net-zero carbon economy by the year 2050. Thus, the acceleration in renovation and retrofit projects is projected to stimulate the expansion of the architectural lighting fixture market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Architectural Lighting Fixture Industry?

Major players in the Architectural Lighting Fixture Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company

• Hess GmbH

• Legrand S.A.

• Acuity Brands Inc.

• Cooper Lighting LLC

• ERCO GmbH

• iGuzzini illuminazione S.p.A.

• Flos S.p.A.

• Lumenpulse Inc.

• Amerlux LLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Architectural Lighting Fixture Market In The Globe?

Major firms in the architectural lighting fixture market are concentrating on the creation of innovative products such as architectural LED bollard mount lights, which are aimed to enhance energy efficiency and align with contemporary landscape and architectural themes. These lamps, which are low, standing outdoor fittings, provide energy-conserving pathway and landscape lighting and are designed to match a variety of architectural styles to augment safety and visual attraction. For example, SloanLED, an American firm that specializes in LED lighting technology, introduced the Symphony Bollard to the US and Canadian markets in November 2022. This product, part of the Symphony Series, comes in dome, flat and twilight top designs, with the options of 20W or 30W power, and provides up to 3,412 lumens. It also includes color temperature options between 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K. The fixture, designed for longevity and aesthetics, comes with surge protection, an emergency backup battery, and a life expectancy of 150,000 hours. It also comes with a 10-year limited warranty and a 2-year Performance+ Turnkey Service Warranty. This product, produced in SloanLED's Ventura, California factory, represents the industry's move towards outdoor lighting solutions that blend operational efficiency, energy conservation, and architectural congruity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Architectural Lighting Fixture Market Report?

The architectural lighting fixture market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Recessed Lighting, Surface-Mounted Lighting, Suspended Lighting, Track Lighting, Other Product Types

2) By Light Source: Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Fluorescent, Incandescent, Other Light Sources

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor

Subsegments:

1) By Recessed Lighting: Downlights, Wall Washers, Spotlights, Accent Lights

2) By Surface-Mounted Lighting: Ceiling Lights, Wall Sconces, Bulkhead Lights, Linear Surface Fixtures

3) By Suspended Lighting: Pendant Lights, Chandeliers, Linear Suspended Fixtures, Cluster Lighting

4) By Track Lighting: Fixed Track Heads, Flexible Track Systems, Monorail Lighting, Cable Lighting Systems

5) By Other Product Types: Cove Lighting, Under Cabinet Lighting, Step Lights, In-Ground Fixtures

View the full architectural lighting fixture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-lighting-fixture-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Architectural Lighting Fixture Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global architectural lighting fixture market. The market report for 2025 predicts its continued growth, encompassing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Architectural Lighting Fixture Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Architectural Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-lighting-global-market-report

Decorative Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-lighting-global-market-report

Specialty Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-lighting-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.