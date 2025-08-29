Yeates Family Consulting Expands Comprehensive Mental Healthcare Access with Digital Innovation

Yeates Family Consulting offers individual counseling sessions both in-person and through their new digital portal platform. Edward Yeates, LPC, Founder and Owner of Yeates Family Consulting, brings over a decade of experience serving Mississippi families with compassionate, evidence-based mental health care. Yeates Family Consulting's Intensive Outpatient Program serves adolescents ages 12-18 throughout Mississippi. The practice specializes in child behavioral therapy with evidence-based interventions for ADHD, ODD, and trauma recovery. Family therapy sessions focus on whole-person wellness and collaborative healing for individuals, children, and families.

Columbus-based practice introduces cutting-edge technology platform to provide invaluable mental health services statewide

Our goal is to be a trusted partner in Columbus and every community across our state, helping families not just survive difficult times, but truly thrive through them.” — Edward Yeates, LPC, Founder and Owner of Yeates Family Consulting

COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yeates Family Consulting , Mississippi's trusted mental health practice serving Columbus and communities statewide for over a decade, today announced the launch of a digital portal that enhances their comprehensive suite of mental health services. This platform represents another milestone in the practice's mission to provide accessible, compassionate care throughout Mississippi while maintaining their deep community roots.Comprehensive Mental Health Services for Every NeedYeates Family Consulting offers a full spectrum of evidence-based mental health services designed to meet families wherever they are in their healing journey.Core Therapeutic Services:- Individual counseling for adults and adolescents- Family therapy with whole-person approach- Child behavioral therapy with specialized interventions for ADHD, ODD, and trauma recovery- Christian counseling integration for families seeking faith-informed careSpecialized Programs and Treatments:- Intensive Outpatient Programs for adolescents ages 12-18- Evidence-based weight loss treatment - Medication management with collaborative monitoring- Life coaching for personal and professional growth- Movement therapy utilizing innovative somatic approachesBridging Geographic and Access BarriersThe new digital portal addresses critical barriers that prevent Mississippi families from accessing quality mental health care, including geographic distance, transportation challenges, and scheduling limitations. Through secure video sessions, flexible scheduling, and comprehensive patient resources, families across the state can now access the same personalized care that has made Yeates Family Consulting a cornerstone of the Columbus community."We believe every Mississippi family deserves access to hope, healing, and professional support – whether they live next door in Columbus or hours away in rural communities," said Edward Yeates, LPC, Founder and Owner of Yeates Family Consulting. "Our digital portal breaks down barriers while preserving the personal connection and collaborative approach that defines our practice."Built on a Foundation of Local Trust and ExpertiseFor over a decade, Yeates Family Consulting has served the Columbus community with an approach that seamlessly blends evidence-based therapeutic techniques with genuine warmth and deep local understanding. This foundation of community trust now extends statewide, bringing the practice's reputation for addressing root causes and building sustainable wellness to families throughout Mississippi."What sets us apart is our commitment to meeting people exactly where they are," Yeates explained. "We don't just treat symptoms – we walk alongside families on their journey toward lasting change and wholeness, whether that's in our Columbus office or through secure connections to homes across Mississippi."Technology Enhances, Never Replaces Human ConnectionWhile the digital platform leverages advanced telehealth technology, Yeates Family Consulting maintains its core philosophy of genuine human connection. Each client receives the same level of personalized attention, collaborative treatment planning, and ongoing support that has become the hallmark of the practice's approach.The portal includes features for secure messaging between sessions, comprehensive educational resources, and flexible scheduling options – ensuring families feel supported throughout their healing journey, not just during appointments. For local families, the platform complements existing in-person services, while for those across the state, it provides full access to quality care.Addressing Mississippi's Unique Mental Health ChallengesAs a practice deeply rooted in Mississippi culture and community, Yeates Family Consulting understands the specific challenges facing families across the state. The enhanced service delivery model serves rural communities, working families with transportation limitations, busy schedules, and anyone seeking quality mental health care without geographic constraints."Mississippi families are resilient, but they shouldn't have to face life's challenges alone," said Yeates. "Our goal is to be a trusted partner in Columbus and every community across our state, helping families not just survive difficult times, but truly thrive through them."Evidence-Based Care with Mississippi HeartThe practice maintains its commitment to evidence-based therapeutic approaches while providing the personal attention and cultural understanding that comes from being rooted in Mississippi communities. All providers are licensed, credentialed mental health professionals with specialized training in family therapy, adolescent care, and integrated treatment approaches.From their Columbus base, the team serves families dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship challenges, behavioral issues, and life transitions – offering both the clinical expertise and genuine care that families need for lasting healing.Strengthening Mississippi's Mental Health InfrastructureBeyond direct patient care, Yeates Family Consulting addresses Mississippi's mental health provider shortage through a comprehensive internship program designed to develop the next generation of qualified professionals. The accredited program partners with respected institutions including Liberty University, Mississippi State University, Walden University, and other regional learning institutions."We recognize that expanding access to mental health services requires both innovative delivery methods and more qualified professionals," said Yeates. "Our internship program is an investment in Mississippi's future mental health infrastructure, ensuring we can continue serving communities with excellence."A Comprehensive Approach to Healing and GrowthThe launch of the digital portal, combined with the practice's full range of therapeutic services and commitment to training future professionals, represents Yeates Family Consulting's comprehensive approach to strengthening mental healthcare throughout Mississippi. Whether families need intensive outpatient support for adolescents, Christian-integrated counseling, medication management, or innovative movement therapy approaches, the practice provides accessible pathways to healing."This isn't about choosing between technology and human connection," Yeates emphasized. "It's about using every tool available – from evidence-based therapies to secure digital platforms – to ensure that quality, compassionate mental health care reaches every Mississippi family who needs it, while maintaining the values of dignity, respect, and genuine partnership that guide everything we do."About Yeates Family ConsultingFounded by Edward Yeates, LPC, Yeates Family Consulting is Mississippi's trusted mental health practice, dedicated to helping individuals, children, and families transform challenges into opportunities for growth and healing. 