AHA responds to RFI on legislation covering rural maternal labor, delivery costs

The AHA Aug. 26 responded to a request for information as part of the introduction of the Healthy Moms and Babies Act, bipartisan legislation that seeks to improve maternal and child health by increasing services and support and coordinating care. The AHA responded to a request to provide feedback on how to incorporate a low-volume payment adjustment for home health models for pregnant and postpartum women. In response to the RFI from the bill’s co-sponsors, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., the AHA highlighted the financial and staffing challenges that rural hospitals face, among other issues, which can lead to obstetric unit closures and other reductions in labor and delivery services.

“Reimbursement for labor and delivery has not kept pace with the rising cost of providing these services,” the AHA wrote. “Payment rates from corporate commercial plans and Medicaid programs have not risen along with the cost of providing care.”

The AHA also encouraged Congress to consider other legislative efforts to assist rural hospitals, including stand-by capacity payments to help support obstetrical and other staff, along with maintaining equipment, add-on payments for each birth and assistance with medical malpractice insurance or tort protection, similar to what is provided to federally qualified health centers.,