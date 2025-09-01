Real Estate Cycle Expert Predicts No Rate Cut Can Delay the 2026 Peak

Real estate cycle expert warns that rate cuts cannot stop the inevitable 2026 peak

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Wall Street speculates on whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2025, real estate cycle expert Phillip J. Anderson urges investors to look beyond short-term monetary decisions. “The Fed follows the cycle. It does not lead it,” Anderson asserts. According to Anderson’s research, the U.S. economy is being carried toward the final upswing of the 18.6-year land cycle, with a peak anticipated in 2026. Regardless of whether the Fed cuts rates or holds them steady, the underlying dynamics of the real estate cycle remain unstoppable.

Policy vs. Cycle

Anderson cautions that while rate cuts may temporarily fuel speculation, they cannot prevent the crash that inevitably follows the cycle’s peak.

“Investors risk overestimating the Fed’s ability to manage outcomes,” he explains. “Monetary tools can influence sentiment but cannot override the structural forces of land dynamics,” he says referring to his book, The Secret Life of Real Estate and Banking, which shows that banking systems repeatedly bend to the cycle, not the other way around.

He further says, “We’ve seen this before. The last great crash was not avoided despite aggressive rate cuts. When the cycle is in its final upswing, the Fed can only amplify volatility.”

Global Implications

With U.S. financial and property markets deeply intertwined with global capital flows, the Fed’s decisions resonate far beyond its borders.

“The cycle doesn’t stop at America’s shoreline,” Anderson notes, referencing his research published at Property Sharemarket Economics. “From Sydney to Singapore to San Francisco, the same land cycle drives speculative fervor and its inevitable collapse. The timing may differ slightly, but the rhythm is unmistakable.”

“Investors must prepare for the inevitable crash that follows, not rely on the Fed to save them,” Anderson cautions.

About Phillip J. Anderson

Phillip J. Anderson is a globally respected economist and author of The Secret Life of Real Estate and Banking. Through decades of historical research, he uncovered the recurring 18.6-year real estate cycle that underpins Western economies. He is widely recognized for accurately forecasting the 2008 financial crisis and continues to provide cycle-based market insights through his work at Property Sharemarket Economics, the investment management company he founded and leads.

For customers review on The Secret Life of Real Estate and Banking: https://www.amazon.com/Secret-Life-Real-Estate-Banking/dp/0856832634#customerReviews

About Property Sharemarket Economics

Property Sharemarket Economics is an investment management company that offers research and education platforms dedicated to the study of the 18.6-year economic and real estate cycle. Through reports, training, and proprietary forecasts, the company equips investors, business leaders, and policymakers to anticipate market peaks, navigate downturns, and capitalize on long-term trends across real estate, equities, and commodities.

