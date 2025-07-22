Real Estate Cycle Expert Warns the Biggest Crash is Coming

Phillip J Anderson, the man who predicted the 2008 crash

Phillip J. Anderson, who forecast the 2008 downturn through long-term real estate patterns, believes today’s market jitters are part of a winner’s curse phase.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As economic alarms sound once again, from warnings of AI-fueled bubbles to fears of a political breakdown, one economist is urging investors to zoom out and follow the rhythms of history.

Phillip J. Anderson, an Australian economist and founder of Property Sharemarket Economics, is best known for his prescient forecast of the 2008 U.S. financial crisis. In his landmark book, The Secret Life of Real Estate and Banking, Anderson traced over 200 years of U.S. economic history to reveal a recurring 18.6-year cycle driven by land speculation and credit expansion. His analysis showed how previous crashes, including the one in 2008, were not random. It was part of a predictable pattern rooted in real estate dynamics.

According to Anderson’s model, the last major land cycle bottomed in 2012. That places the next land peak around 2026. What we are witnessing now, he says, is the winner’s curse. “Economic history moves in rhythms,” Anderson explains. “Those who study the cycle do not just react to markets, but they also anticipate them.”

While media attention gravitates towards forecasters like Michael Burry or Ray Dalio, whose warnings range from tech bubbles to fiscal collapse, Anderson offers a calm but critical counterpoint. The real estate cycle, he argues, is the engine behind booms and busts. Speculative frenzy, fueled by rising land prices and easy credit, inevitably precedes a crash. But by his calendar, that bust will arrive after 2026.

Rather than sell in fear, Anderson advises strategic preparation. Identify where we are in the cycle, recognize the signs of peak speculation, and plan accordingly. For serious investors, this will mean one final upswing, followed by one of the best buying opportunities of the next two decades during the period after 2026. In a time when crisis narratives dominate headlines, Anderson’s message is not denial but discipline. Understand the cycle, and you will understand the future.

About Phillip J. Anderson

Phillip J. Anderson is a globally respected economist and author of The Secret Life of Real Estate and Banking. Through decades of historical research, he uncovered the recurring 18.6-year real estate cycle that underpins Western economies. He is widely recognized for accurately forecasting the 2008 financial crisis and continues to provide cycle-based market insights through his work at Property Sharemarket Economics, the investment management company he founded and leads.

About Property Sharemarket Economics

Property Sharemarket Economics is an investment management company that offers research and education platforms dedicated to the study of the 18.6-year economic and real estate cycle. Through reports, training, and proprietary forecasts, the company equips investors, business leaders, and policymakers to anticipate market peaks, navigate downturns, and capitalize on long-term trends across real estate, equities, and commodities.

