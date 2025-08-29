NAFS Announces Corporate Restructuring and Strategic Expansion Initiatives to Enhance Shareholder Value

$NAFS Files Corporate Restructuring with FINRA, Launches Mobile Coffee Units & Los Angeles California Flagship Store

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAFS)

Changing the world one Cafecito at a time” — Gabriel Martinez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America Frac Sand, Inc ., aka The HRC Companies, Inc. (OTC: NAFS), a specialty coffee company focused on premium coffee distribution and retail operations, today announced significant corporate restructuring measures and operational expansion initiatives designed to create enhanced value for shareholders and position the company for accelerated growth.Corporate RestructuringNAFS has formally submitted filings to FINRA to initiate a comprehensive restructuring that includes:• Corporate name change• Trading symbol change• CUSIP number update• Reverse stock splitThese changes are designed to better reflect the company’s evolving business model, strengthen its market positioning, and create a more attractive capital structure for current and prospective investors.“This restructuring marks a pivotal chapter in the evolution of the Havana Roasters Coffee brand,” said Gabriel Martinez, CEO of North America Frac Sand, Inc., aka The HRC Companies, Inc. “It lays the foundation for our aggressive growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders.”Operational Expansion & InnovationMobile Coffee OperationsHavana Roasters has successfully launched a state-of-the-art mobile coffee unit—a custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van —currently serving the Los Angeles County Area, including major film studios. Featuring a curated menu of premium coffee, fresh pastries, and mini-Cuban sandwiches, this mobile platform expands brand visibility and generates new revenue streams in high-traffic entertainment zones.Flagship Store DevelopmentConstruction is nearing completion on Havana Roasters’ flagship coffee shop in the iconic Franklin Village neighborhood of Hollywood, California. This location will serve as the blueprint for future retail expansion, offering a full brand immersion experience. Shareholders and coffee lovers alike are invited to visit and experience the Havana Roasters difference firsthand.Retail Expansion StrategyThe company is executing a multi-channel retail strategy that includes:• Development of branded mini-kiosks within independent retail locations nationwide• Expansion of national distribution footprint• Launch of a Direct-to-Store (DTS) program to maintain competitive pricing and leverage in-store promotionsAbout Havana Roasters CoffeeHavana Roasters Coffee is a premium specialty coffee brand rooted in authenticity, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling. From bean to cup, the company delivers artisanal coffee experiences through a dynamic multi-channel platform that includes roasting, retail, mobile services, wholesale, and eCommerce.Core Business Segments• Specialty Roasting: Small-batch, origin-specific blends crafted in state-of-the-art facilities• Mobile Services: High-impact brand activations via mobile coffee units in entertainment and corporate zones• Retail Operations: Flagship store and scalable mini-shop concepts designed for rapid deployment• Wholesale Distribution: Strategic partnerships with KeHE and UNFI enable national reach• Ecommerce: Relaunching www.havanaroasters.com with enhanced design, subscriptions, gift cards, and loyalty integrationCompetitive Advantages• Proprietary roasting techniques with distinctive flavor profiles• Flexible B2B and B2C business model• Strategic positioning in the $67.6B U.S. coffee market• Scalable retail formats with lower capital requirements• Established distribution infrastructure• Innovative mobile platform for brand amplificationMarket OpportunityHavana Roasters operates within the rapidly growing specialty coffee segment, which is projected to reach $93.2 billion by 2030. As consumer preferences shift toward premium, ethically sourced, and experiential coffee offerings, Havana Roasters is uniquely positioned to capture market share across multiple touchpoints.Corporate PhilosophyAt Havana Roasters, coffee is more than a beverage—it’s a bridge to culture, community, and creativity. Every cup reflects our commitment to quality, heritage, and connection.Leadership & VisionLed by a seasoned management team with deep expertise in coffee, retail, and brand development, Havana Roasters is building a national brand synonymous with accessible luxury and authentic storytelling.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements.For media inquiries, investor relations, or product information, please visit www.havanaroasters.com or follow us on Instagram @HavanaRoasters.Investor Relations ContactHavana Roasters Coffeeinfo@hrcholdingscorp.com

