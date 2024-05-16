NAFS - NORTH AMERICA FRAC SAND INC FILES ATTORNEY LETTER YEAR END 2023
NORTH AMERICA FRAC SAND INC (OTCMKTS:NAFS)
Changing the World One Cafecito at a Time”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba HRC Company (OTC: NAFS), a specialty coffee roaster known for its Havana Roasters Coffee®️ brand, has filed the required Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information. Following this filing NAFS, will be upgraded to Pink Current Information on the OTC Markets. This designation signifies that the company has met the minimum reporting requirements set forth by OTC Markets for continued trading on the OTC Pink tier.
— Gabriel Martinez
“At Havana Roasters Coffee, we believe in quality – from the beans we source to the information we provide,” says Mr. Martinez, CEO of Havana Roasters Coffee. “Achieving Pink Current status is a freshly roasted milestone that demonstrates our dedication to open communication and building a strong foundation for future growth and shareholders.”
ABOUT NAFS
North America Frac Sand Inc, dba HRC Company (www.havanaroasters.com); HRC Company is a specialty handcrafted coffee roaster featuring its primary brand Havana Roasters Coffee, available in whole bean, ground 12oz bags, single serve K-Cup and coming soon Nespresso compatibles, available via our e-commerce site www.havanaroasters.com, www.walmart.com, www.homedepot.com, www.officedepot.com, and other e-commerce sites, also nationally distributed via Kehe, UNFI, regional boutique distributors, independent groceries, supermarkets and specialty retailers. Our blends are hand-crafted from premium Arabica/Robusta beans; Starting with our Classic Cuban style gourmet "Espresso Supreme" blend roasted to a deep, dark, color with abundant flavor. Our "Americano" blend is a rich taste that our roasters have perfected with this medium roast blend. Our history is inspired by our rich Cuban heritage, of the lost art of Cuban roasting masters tostadores of the 1940s, which carried over traditional techniques brought by French colonialists to our island in the 1890s.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
GABRIEL MARTINEZ
North America Frac Sand, Inc.
