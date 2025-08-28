Switch from DS Logon to Login.gov or ID.me by September 30 

After Sept. 30, 2025, Veterans will have two secure options to sign in to VA.gov and VA mobile apps―a Login.gov account or ID.me account. Most Veterans have already made the switch. If you’re still using a DS Logon username and password, we want to make sure you’re prepared when this option is discontinued by the end of September.

How to Transition

Visit Creating an account for VA.gov for detailed instructions on setting up your Login.gov or ID.me account. Follow the step-by-step guide to create your account and verify your identity. Use your new account to access VA services online as you did before.

Helpful Resources

We know that creating an identity-verified Login.gov or ID.me account can be difficult. And we’re here to help with resources and support:

Key Benefits

Continued security: Protects against identity theft and fraud to help prevent scammers from stealing your VA benefits.

One sign-in account: Access VA and other government services with one account.

Compliance with Federal standards: Meets the latest security requirements.

Ensure uninterrupted access to your online VA services

If you already use a Login.gov or ID.me account, you’re all set!

If you are still using DS Logon, switch to a Login.gov or ID.me account today.

Visit VA Secure Sign-In Changes for more information and assistance. If you’re ready to create your new account, follow our step-by-step guidance. If you need help, we can connect you with support. And if you need more time or don’t want to get a new account, we can help you find ways to manage your VA health care and benefits by phone, mail or in person.