WYDOT sees increase in attempted lien washing scams

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to warn the public about recent attempted lien washing scams that total to almost $1 million.

Also called title washing, lien washing is fraudulently and illegally omitting or removing lien information on a vehicle title in order to evade paying loans tied to those vehicles, including mechanic liens, storage liens or auto loan liens.

Earlier this summer, multiple counties in southwest Wyoming reported attempted lien washing scams to WYDOT’s Compliance and Investigation division. Fortunately, these attempts were largely unsuccessful.

“WYDOT collaborates closely with our county partners to stop attempted title fraud like lien washing,” said Lacey Bruckner, investigation supervisor with WYDOT Compliance and Investigation. “The vigilance and partnership between the counties and the state help send a clear message to criminals – don’t try it here.”

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details, including which counties were involved, are available.

“We’ve seen unsuccessful lien washers try their luck at neighboring jurisdictions, so be on the lookout for this and other types of vehicle fraud in your community,” said Bruckner.

Potential buyers are encouraged to check the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System to confirm title information before purchasing a vehicle, especially if purchasing from an individual instead of a dealership. Approved NMVTIS providers can be found at vehiclehistory.bja.ojp.gov. WYDOT keeps a list of all vehicle dealers licensed in the state of Wyoming, which is available for free on WYDOT’s website: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/ home/vehicle_bus_regulation. html

WYDOT also works closely with law enforcement in other states, especially if the fraudulent title is spoofed off of another state’s credentials, as well as lending institutions with affected liens.

Consumers who suspect title fraud or other types of vehicle fraud can contact WYDOT Compliance and Investigation at 777-3815 or the Wyoming Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 777-6397.