NSF announces new funding opportunities to advance AI education and build the STEM workforce of the future

The U.S. National Science Foundation has announced two new Dear Colleague Letters (DCL) and one program solicitation that implement key elements of the Trump administration's executive order, "Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth." The new opportunities will take decisive steps to expand resources for K-12 AI education, enhance teacher training and harness AI tools and services to improve science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teaching and learning.

"For decades, NSF has invested in research projects designed to transform STEM teaching and learning to meet emerging needs like AI. Integrating AI into education systems helps to prepare both young and adult learners to contribute to an AI-driven society," said NSF Assistant Director for STEM Education James L. Moore III. "With these new funding mechanisms, NSF will fast-track its efforts to provide early exposure to AI, scale AI curricula, expand services that support the use of AI in education, advance teacher professional development and improve knowledge sharing in AI education to help sustain the nation's leadership in technological innovation."

Dear Colleague Letters

The Expanding K-12 Resources for AI Education DCL seeks to build upon NSF's extensive investments in fundamental research, technology transition and education related to the science and application of AI. Existing awardees with K-12 AI or computer science education experience are invited to submit supplemental funding proposals to refine, scale, and/or implement established K-12 AI-related activities. Proposals should be for specific K-12 educational efforts that address age-appropriate AI education, literacy and/or the use of technologies in AI education.

The Expanding AI Career and Skilled Technical Workforce Opportunities in Support of High School Students DCL seeks to strengthen the U.S. AI workforce and advance education and innovation pipelines by increasing early access to high-quality, AI learning opportunities for America's high school students. This can include AI courses, certification or dual enrollment programs focusing on AI and workforce development for high school students.

Solicitation

The NSF STEM K-12 program will support innovative, multidisciplinary research that explores how AI and other emerging technologies can be leveraged to study and enhance STEM teaching and learning. This program seeks projects that produce new tools and frameworks, harness exemplary formal and informal learning and unlock new avenues of scientific inquiry and discovery in STEM education. This broad funding opportunity has a particular focus on research and development advances that will be translated to STEM classroom practices.

In support of the priorities detailed in the executive order, NSF is also taking steps to integrate AI as a priority area within existing fellowship and scholarship for service programs.