H.R. 4490, Providing Appropriate Recognition and Treatment Needed to Enhance Relations Act

H.R. 4490 would extend certain privileges and immunities provided to other international organizations to the following organizations:

The African Union,

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations,

The Caribbean Community,

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, and

The Pacific Islands Forum.

These privileges include exemption from most federal taxes and customs duties. Such organizations also have immunity from lawsuits and other judicial proceedings that is extended to foreign governments, and their representatives and employees are exempt from certain laws regulating entry into and departure from the United States.

CBO estimates that a small number of people would benefit under the bill and that the forgone duties would amount to less than $500,000 each year and over the 2025-2035 period. The staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the loss of tax revenue would total $2 million over the 2025-2030 period and $6 million over the 2025‑2035 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Emma Uebelhor. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.