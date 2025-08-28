S. 719, Tribal Forest Protection Act Amendments Act of 2025

S. 719 would amend the Tribal Forest Protection Act of 2004, which authorizes the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior to enter into contracts and agreements with Indian tribes to carry out projects proposed by tribes on land owned by the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management. The bill would authorize the appropriation of $15 million for each fiscal year from 2026 through 2031 period and would make additional tribal and Alaska Native land eligible for the program.

Based on the spending patterns of similar programs, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $60 million over the 2025-2030 period and an additional $30 million after 2030, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.

The estimated budgetary effect of S. 719 is shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget function 450 (community and regional development).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 719 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Authorization 0 15 15 15 15 15 75 Estimated Outlays 0 7 11 13 14 15 60

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Julia Aman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.