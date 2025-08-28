Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of September 1, 2025
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of September 1, 2025, include:
- H.R. 747, Stop Chinese Fentanyl Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 1144, Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 2503, Undersea Cable Control Act
- H.R. 2505, Block the Use of Transatlantic Technology in Iranian Made Drones Act
- H.R. 2635, Uyghur Policy Act of 2025
- H.R. 2643, Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act of 2025, as amended
- H.R. 4215, International Traffic in Arms Regulations Licensing Reform
- H.R. 4216, Made-in-America Defense Act, as amended
- H.R. 4233, ARMOR Act
- H.R. 4490, PARTNER Act
