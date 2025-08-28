S. 572, Shadow Wolves Improvement Act

S. 572 would authorize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to convert officers who have served for at least three years in the Native American tactical patrol unit in the Tohono O’odham Nation, referred to as “Shadow Wolves,” to positions in the federal competitive service. Under current law, Shadow Wolves are classified as federal excepted service and are exempt from federal hiring rules. Those rules require applicants to pass a competitive examination and require federal agencies to publicly post job announcements and identify the most qualified candidates.

S. 572 also would require ICE to consult with tribal governments and report to the Congress within one year of enactment on the mission and goals of the program, the appropriate staffing level needed to expand the program, and plans for recruitment and retention.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 572 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period, mainly to comply with the bill’s reporting requirements. Reclassifying employees from federal excepted service to federal competitive service would not affect their compensation or benefits. Therefore, CBO does not expect that the authority would have a significant effect on federal spending.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sean Christensen. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.