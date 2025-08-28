Elisa Courter selected as Top CEO and HR Professional Of The Year by IAOTP

Elisa Courter will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elisa Courter, CEO and HR expert at Courter Consulting and Senior Benefits Analyst at PARIC, was recently selected as Top CEO and HR Professional for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the industry, Ms. Courter has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leady, Ms. Courter is a dynamic and results-oriented Human Resource Director with comprehensive experience in developing and implementing HR strategies that drive organizational success. She has a proven track record in employee development, analytics and fostering a positive workplace culture. She is adept at aligning HR initiatives with business goals, optimizing process and enhancing employee engagement.Ms. Courter serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a human resources expert at Courter Consulting. Since founding her consulting firm in 2023, she has dedicated herself to focusing on the needs of small businesses, mainly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her firm provides essential support with the backend operations to small companies that excel in their respective fields. Her day-to-day responsibilities are tailored to each client's needs, encompassing a range of tasks from implementing systems and creating employee materials to handling invoicing and payroll.She is also currently the Senior Benefits Analyst at PARIC, with prior experience as the Director of Human Resources and Recruitment at an Anesthesia company. Other prior positions include Benefits Coordinator at ARCO/Murray and Human Resources Manager at Pacific Uniforms.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to diversity & inclusion, resume writing, team building, training, HR consulting, health insurance, data reporting, human resources (HR), strategic planning, and business analytics.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Courter earned her Bachelor’s in Arts and Science in Speech Communication from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville followed by her M.B.A. in Human Resources Management and Services from Webster University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Courter has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was honored by Marquis Who’s Who for her expertise in human resources management. She has been recognized by the Illinois Business Journal for her contributions to regional business excellence. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top CEO and HR Professional for 2025.In addition to a successful career, Ms. Courter is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Academy to Innovate Human Resources, where she continues her education. She also sponsors the O’Fallon, Illinois Band. In addition, she authored “Social Media and the Dark Side of Relationships,” published through Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Courter for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Courter attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, the courage to speak the truth, and genuine compassion for others. When not working, she enjoys fitness with her husband and spending time with her two children. In the future, she hopes to expand Courter Consulting with additional staff and new service, continuing her commitment to helping small-town businesses, especially those in construction, achieve sustainable growth.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/elisa-courter-mba-hrm-00329485/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.