Awards by Walsh’s Celebrates Community at Unite the County Event

Awards by Walsh’s was proud to help celebrate its community by providing custom awards for the All-Star Challenge at the Unite the County event.

COHOES, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards by Walsh’s & Creative Marketing Inc is proud to have partnered with Pastor Dave and the All-Star Challenge at the recent Unite the County: Carnival, Sports, and Skills event held in Albany. The team was thrilled to be a part of a day of community pride.

Families, neighbors, and local law enforcement came together in this community-centered celebration of the summer. With carnival games, talent shows, a petting zoo, and more, the event showcased the heart of the community itself. Awards by Walsh’s was honored to contribute to the All-Star Challenge part of the event by providing custom medals and belts to highlight the winners.

Special recognition provided by the Awards by Walsh’s team included:

● MVP Award Belts for Big Classic Boys High School, Big G Classic Men’s Division, and Unite the County Sports & Skills

● Gold Medallions for Team Best Talent Show Artist, 2025 Team Challenge, and Nancy Double Dutch Medals

● Silver Medallion for UTC Sports & Skills Challenge Art

“Events like this are always an honor to be a part of,” said Steve Pesta, Owner of Awards by Walsh’s & Creative Marketing Inc. “We love our community and helping people come together. It means a lot to us to be able to contribute.”

The Awards by Walsh’s team is proud to have helped shine a spotlight on the winners of the All-Star Challenge. They look forward to participating in more community events. To learn more about Awards by Walsh’s, visit www.awardsbywalsh.com or call (518) 235-6362.

About Awards by Walsh’s & Creative Marketing Inc

Awards by Walsh’s & Creative Marketing Inc specializes in personalized products, from custom awards and trophies to uniforms and apparel. The team takes pride in creating symbols of excellence for their community.

