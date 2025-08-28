Antonovych Design Redefines Luxury Interior Design with Digital Twin and VR Technology

Clients can now walk through hyper-realistic virtual interiors, saving time and eliminating costly errors before construction begins.

ASTANA, ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antonovych Design is pioneering the future of luxury interior design by integrating cutting-edge digital twin and virtual reality (VR) technologies into its projects. This innovative approach transforms the design process into a precise, interactive, and deeply personalized experience, allowing clients to walk through their future homes before the first brick is laid.Digital twin technology creates a dynamic virtual replica of an interior space, enabling designers and clients to test furniture layouts, lighting schemes, and material combinations with unparalleled accuracy. Paired with VR, this allows for a fully immersive experience where clients can physically sense the scale, texture, and atmosphere of their home. This shift from static renderings to interactive environments is setting a new standard in the premium design sector.The adoption of these technologies yields significant, measurable benefits. According to industry research, using digital twins can reduce furniture placement errors by 30% and accelerate project approvals by up to 40% in the luxury market."These tools move design beyond imagination and into experience," said a lead designer at Antonovych Design. "When a client can virtually stand in their living room and see how the morning light interacts with a specific fabric from Minotti , it removes all uncertainty. It allows for a level of co-creation and confidence that was previously impossible, ensuring the final result is a perfect reflection of their vision."Antonovych Design leverages this technology for highly technical applications as well. VR light modeling, which can achieve up to 87% accuracy compared to real-world conditions, was instrumental in projects like the Astana Tower apartments to perfect the ambiance and minimize glare. The firm also uses VR to train contractors, providing them with an exact virtual model of the final layout to reduce on-site errors and ensure flawless execution.The key advantages of this tech-forward approach include:Cost and Time Savings: Identifying and correcting potential issues in the virtual stage prevents expensive changes during construction.Precision and Transparency: Clients see exactly what they will get, eliminating misunderstandings.Enhanced Creativity: Dozens of design variations can be tested in minutes, fostering greater creative freedom.Increased Client Engagement: The design approval process becomes an exciting, interactive journey.By combining this digital innovation with a commitment to biophilic design principles and sustainable materials like recycled wood and bamboo, Antonovych Design is not only building the interiors of the future but is also ensuring they are beautiful, functional, and conscientious.About Antonovych DesignAntonovych Design is a premier interior design firm specializing in the luxury residential and commercial sectors. With a focus on innovation and client-centric solutions, the company integrates advanced technologies like VR and digital twins to deliver exceptionally precise and personalized design experiences. The firm is committed to creating timeless, elegant spaces that blend sophisticated aesthetics with cutting-edge functionality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.