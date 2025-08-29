CANV Coffee Launches to Fuel Hunger Relief in Napa County

Helping People. Changing Lives. One Cup at a Time. More than just a morning ritual, CANV Coffee fuels change—one sip at a time. Supporting Our Community with Every Pour! CANV Feeds over 15,000 individuals throughout Napa County each month.

Every bag purchased helps fund 20 meals for neighbors in need

Food insecurity is rising, and donations are stretched. CANV Coffee gives our community a simple way to help—brew great coffee and feed more neighbors. It’s generosity you can taste.” — Drene Johnson, CANV Executive Director

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV) is proud to announce the launch of CANV Coffee , a purpose-driven coffee line that turns your morning ritual into direct support for hunger relief. With every bag purchased, CANV Coffee helps fund 20 meals for children, seniors, veterans, and families across Napa County.Freshly roasted in the Bay Area and delivered quickly to doorsteps in Napa and beyond, CANV Coffee is available in 1 lb bags (whole bean or ground: drip, French press, or espresso) and 5 lb bulk bags for larger needs. With the newly launched subscription option — now with free shipping — supporters can enjoy fresh coffee brought right to their door while making an ongoing impact in the community.Recently featured in the Napa Valley Register , CANV Coffee has already helped provide over 1,000 meals in its early months. The initiative is growing quickly as subscriptions and community partnerships expand.“Food insecurity is rising, and donations are stretched,” said Drene Johnson, Executive Director of Community Action of Napa Valley. “CANV Coffee gives our community a simple way to help—brew great coffee and feed more neighbors. It’s generosity you can taste.”How CANV Coffee Works• High-quality beans, freshly roasted in the Bay Area for peak flavor• Impact built-in: Each bag funds approximately 20 meals through CANV’s Food Bank and Meals on Wheels• Flexible options: 1 lb bags (with free-shipping subscriptions) or 5 lb bulk options• Perfect for homes & businesses: Easy subscriptions, office perks, corporate gifting, restaurants, and cafés• Fast delivery: Fresh coffee shipped directly to your doorWhy It MattersCANV serves more than 15,000 people every month, distributing groceries and fresh produce through the CANV Food Bank and providing over 500 daily meals through Meals on Wheels. With food donations declining and federal nutrition programs facing cuts, innovative social-enterprise efforts like CANV Coffee are helping bridge the gap and sustain vital services.How to Support• Order online: www.canvcoffee.com • Subscribe for home or office: 1lb and 5lb subscriptions with free shipping, delivered straight to your door• Buy in bulk: For restaurants, tasting rooms, cafés, and hotels• Corporate gifting & holiday packs: Coffee with purpose — a meaningful gift that gives back• For more information and partnerships: email canvcares@can-v.orgAbout Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV)Community Action of Napa Valley (CANV), founded in 1965, delivers vital services throughout Napa County through a network of programs, including the CANV Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Wellness on Wheels, and CANV Kids. With eight pantry locations and ten free markets, each month CANV feeds more than 15,000 neighbors and empowers vulnerable residents by providing the resources and support they need to achieve stability and self-sufficiency.For more information, please contact Drene Johnson, Executive Director at Community Action of Napa Valley, at (707) 253 6100 canv@can-v.org or visit www.canv.org for additional details.

